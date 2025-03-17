The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 17, 2025, are filled with events that can help your progress in the title. Events like Free Parking Money, Cash Grab, and more can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. However, you must learn the complete schedule for these events to get the most out of these events.

This article sheds light on the complete daily events schedule for Monopoly GO today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 17, 2025, begin with the Free Parking Money event. To collect cash, you must land on specific tiles. You can then retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The next event is Rent Frenzy, which helps you to earn more rent from your in-game friends. This will refill your cash bucket faster. This is followed by the Cash Grab event, during which you can tap on the falling banknotes to collect them and increase your cash positions.

Upgrade buildings at a discount with the Builder's Bash event (Image via Scopely)

Then arrives the Builder's Bash event, where you get up to 50% discount on upgrading your Landmarks. After this comes Wheel Boost, which provides a free extra spin to the players during the Color Wheel mini-game. Then comes Mega Heist as the final event where you get to loot the banks of your friends to earn more cash.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (30 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 8:00 pm to March 18, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade two Landmarks

Complete these Quick Wins to earn special St. Paddy's Partners event tokens, among others. These tokens will help you boost your progress in the Partners event.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. It features several exciting events and tournaments.

There is a daily tournament, a regular event, and a special event lined up for today. These are the Rainbow Run, St. Patrick's Day Parade, and St. Paddy's Partners events, respectively.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. St. Patrick's Day Parade: This event began on March 15, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 18, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 15, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 18, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Rainbow Run: This event began on March 17, 2025, and ends on March 18, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 17, 2025, and ends on March 18, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. St. Paddy's Partners: The latest Partners event arrived on March 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Peg-E Prize Drop. It will stay live in the game until March 19, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today bring plenty of events that can help you earn plenty of cash. The first event of the day is Free Parking Money, and you must use roll multipliers to multiply your winnings. The next event is Rent Frenzy, followed by Cash Grab.

Earn as much cash as possible from these events and upgrade Landmarks at vast discounts during Builder's Bash. This way you can save while upgrading Landmarks.

Later, you can participate in the Wheel Boost to grab some in-game assets as rewards and then partake in the Mega Heist event to earn some more cash before signing off.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 16, 2025, were:

Mega Heist (30 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

