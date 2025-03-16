The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 16, 2025, can help you earn many cash rewards. While those like Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy are aimed at increasing your cash position, events like Builder's Bash should be able to help you upgrade your Landmarks at half the cost. Thus, it helps to know the complete schedule so you can get the best out of these events.

This article provides the schedule for today's events in Monopoly GO. This includes daily Quick Wins, milestone events, and other new events.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Mega Heist, where you can loot the banks of your in-game friends to raise your cash positions. This event is ideal for players looking to upgrade Landmarks.

The next event is Rent Frenzy, where you get extra rent for landing on tiles that feature tokens of your in-game friends. This will help you earn more cash rewards.

Upgrade Landmarks during Builder's Bash to upgrade your buildings at a lower cost (Image via Scopely)

Mega Heist is the second-to-last event of March 16, 2025, followed by Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your Landmarks at a discount of up to 50%.

Mega Heist (30 minutes): From 2 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 8 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 11 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 2 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Collect one sticker

Complete these Quick Wins to earn special St. Paddy's Partners event tokens, among others. These tokens will help you boost your progress in the Partners event.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. It features several exciting events and tournaments.

There is a daily tournament, a regular event, and a special event lined up for today. These are the Celtic Shuffle, St. Patrick's Day Parade, and St. Paddy's Partners events, respectively.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. St. Patrick's Day Parade: This event began on March 15, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 18, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 15, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 18, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Horseshoe Games: This event began on March 15, 2025, and ends on March 16, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 15, 2025, and ends on March 16, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. St. Paddy's Partners: The latest Partners event arrived on March 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Peg-E Prize Drop. It will stay live in the game until March 19, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

There are only a few flash events available today. Focus on raising cash from the Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy events, as Builder's Bash is also scheduled for today, and it can help you upgrade your buildings at a much lesser cost.

Use roll multipliers during the first three flash events to increase your cash positions and earn more.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 15, 2025, were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

