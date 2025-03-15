The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 15, 2025, will help you win plenty of cash, dice rolls, and other in-game assets. Today's events are perfect for players trying to earn more cash and upgrade their Landmarks. However, you will need to know the complete schedule and have a sustainable strategy to get the most out of these events.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events on March 15, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Mega Heist. The Mega Heist event will help you loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your cash positions.

Mega Heist allows you to earn cash rewards before the Landmark Rush event arrives (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, which gives you an extra free spin during the Color Wheel mini-game. This event is followed by Rent Frenzy, where you can grab extra rent from your friends.

The next event is Landmark Rush, where you get in-game assets by upgrading your Landmarks. The Wheel Boost event returns after this, followed by the Free Parking Dice event that helps you earn more dice rolls.

After that, Cash Grab arrives as the final event of today. During this event, you can tap on falling banknotes to earn cash. Check out the complete schedule of events below:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (10 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: From 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 5:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): From 11:00 pm to March 16, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Collect Cash.

Pass GO two times.

Roll doubles two times.

Complete these Quick Wins to earn special St. Paddy's Partners event tokens, among other rewards. These tokens will help you boost your progress in the Partners event.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. It seems to have plenty of exciting events and tournaments.

There is a daily tournament, a normal event, and a special event lined up for today. These are the Celtic Shuffle, St. Patrick's Day Parade, and St. Paddy's Partners events, respectively.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. St. Patrick's Day Parade: This event began on March 15, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 18, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 15, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 18, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Celtic Shuffle: This event began on March 14, 2025, and ends on March 15. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 14, 2025, and ends on March 15. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. St. Paddy's Partners: The latest Partners event arrived on March 13, 2025, after the conclusion of Peg-E Prize Drop. It will stay live in the game until March 19, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Start your day with the Mega Heist event where you can loot your friends to increase your cash positions. You can then try to earn some in-game rewards during the Wheel Boost and raise some more cash from the Rent Frenzy event.

Once you have gathered enough Cash before the Landmark Rush event, you can start upgrading Landmarks to earn more assets. Once this is done, focus on Wheel Boost for more assets. Later, use roll multipliers during Free Parking Dice to increase your stock of free rolls, and earn some more cash during Cash Grab.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 14, 2025, were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

