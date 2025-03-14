The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 14, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. Scopely has introduced events like Free Parking Money, Mega Heist, and more, allowing you to boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule for today's events to get the most out of them.

This article discusses the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 14, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily event schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Free Parking Money, where you must land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve it. Although this event began on March 13, 2025, most of it runs on March 14, 2025, making it the first event of the day.

After this arrives the High Roller event, where you can increase your wins by using higher roll multipliers. Next is the Wheel Boost event, which allows you one extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game during this event.

Mega Heist can help you raise cash in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot cash from the banks of your in-game friends. This event is followed by the return of Wheel Boost. Next in line is Cash Grab, where you have to catch the falling banknotes by tapping on them to increase your cash positions.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): From March 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm to March 14, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From March 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm to March 14, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): From 11:00 pm to March 15, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for March 14, 2025, are

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. It seems to have plenty of exciting events and tournaments.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, there is a daily tournament, a normal event, and a special event lined up for today. These are the Celtic Shuffle, Shamrock Shenanigans, and St. Paddy's Partners events, respectively.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Shamrock Shenanigans: This event began on March 13, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 15. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles, i.e., the Jail tiles, Free Parking tile, and the GO tile, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 13, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 15. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles, i.e., the Jail tiles, Free Parking tile, and the GO tile, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Celtic Shuffle: This event began on March 14, 2025, and ends on March 15. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 14, 2025, and ends on March 15. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. St. Paddy's Partners: The latest Partners event arrived on March 13, 2025, after the conclusion of Peg-E Prize Drop, and it will stay live in the game until March 19.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Since the Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with the Free Parking Money event, use roll multipliers to increase your cash earnings during the event. Once that event ends, shift your focus to Wheel Boost, especially if you need certain in-game assets. This is because the different slots of the Color Wheel mini-game include certain assets, and the extra spin you get during Wheel Boost can help you to grab those assets.

After that, focus on the Mega Heist event to raise some more cash by looting your friends. If you missed the chance to get the assets during the first Wheel Boost event, you can get another chance during the second Wheel Boost event after Mega Heist. Then, use roll multipliers again to get the best out of the Cash Grab event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 13, 2025, were

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

