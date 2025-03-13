Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 13, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (March 13, 2025) can help you upgrade Landmarks at a discount, earn plenty of in-game assets, and more. Scopely has finally brought the Builder's Bash event back after a gap of a couple of days, and events like Mega Heist and Wheel Boost can boost your progress.

Ad

This article provides the complete Monopoly GO daily events schedule for March 13, 2025, which includes the daily Quick Wins and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The first event in the schedule of Monopoly GO daily events for March 13, 2025, begins with Builder's Bash. You can upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount during this event.

The Rent Frenzy event begins three hours after the Builder's Bash event but runs simultaneously with it, providing a great opportunity to keep raising cash by collecting rent while upgrading their Landmarks.

Ad

Trending

Next in line is the Free Parking Cash event, which can help raise cash. Land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve winnings.

Mega Heist is arriving as the final event of today (Image via Scopely)

After this arrives the Wheel Boost event that gives you an extra free spin during the Color Wheel mini-game. It is followed by Cash Grab, where you have to tap on the falling banknotes on your screen to raise cash.

Ad

Mega Heist returns as the final flash event of today. Check out the complete schedule of events below.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 5:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for March 13, 2025, are

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. It seems to have plenty of exciting events and tournaments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments arriving in the game today (March 13, 2025) are Shamrock Shenanigans and Backpipe Bash, respectively. Peg-E Prize Drop ends today and will be replaced with the St. Paddy's Partners.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Shamrock Shenanigans: This event began on March 13, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 15. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles, i.e., the Jail tiles, Free Parking tile, and the GO tile, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 13, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 15. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles, i.e., the Jail tiles, Free Parking tile, and the GO tile, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Bagpipe Bash: This event began on March 13, 2025, and ends on March 14. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 13, 2025, and ends on March 14. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Peg-E Prize Drop: Peg-E Prize Drop also went live on March 11, 2025, after the conclusion of the Cash Treasures Dig event and will last two days before concluding on March 13.

Peg-E Prize Drop also went live on March 11, 2025, after the conclusion of the Cash Treasures Dig event and will last two days before concluding on March 13. St. Paddy's Partners: The latest Partners event is arriving today (March 13, 2025) after the conclusion of Peg-E Prize Drop and it will stay live in the game until March 19.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Since the Builder's Bash runs simultaneously with the Rent Frenzy event, and there are plenty of other events today that can help you earn more cash, you should try to upgrade as many Landmarks as possible during the Builder's Bash event, while gathering more cash from Rent Frenzy.

Then focus on the Free Parking Money event and use roll multipliers to increase your cash earning from this event. Participate in Wheel Boost if you need some in-game assets or want to raise some extra cash, otherwise, you can sit out during this event.

Ad

Then focus on the final money-making events, i.e., Cash Grab and Mega Heist to refill your cash bucket and boost your progress.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 12, 2025, were

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback