The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 12, 2025, bring numerous events that can help you win interesting rewards. The events can help you earn Cash rewards, dice rolls, and more. However, you must know the complete schedule of these events to strategize and get the best out of them.

This article sheds light on the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today so you can chalk out the perfect strategy to get all the rewards.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Rent Frenzy. During it, you get to collect extra Rent from friends who have their tokens on your board.

The Mega Heist event can help you win plenty of Cash rewards (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. This event is followed by Free Parking Dice, during which you can earn free rolls by landing on specific tiles and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The Mega Heist event arrives after this, helping you loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your cash positions. High Roller returns to the game after this event.

After this, arrives the Roll Match as the second last flash event of today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule. This is followed by the return of the Free Parking Dice event. Check out the complete schedule below:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From March 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm to March 12, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From March 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm to March 12, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): From 8:00 pm to March 13, 2025, 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times.

Upgrade one Landmark.

Land on Chance two times.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. The new season seems to have plenty of exciting events and tournaments.

The event and daily tournament coming to Monopoly GO on March 12, 2025, are the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Rainbow Run, respectively. After the conclusion of the one-day-long Treasure Dig Event, the Peg-E Prize Drop event has returned and is currently live in the game.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. St. Patrick's Day Parade: This event began on March 11, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 13, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 11, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 13, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Rainbow Run: This event began on March 12, 2025, and ends on March 13, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 12, 2025, and ends on March 13, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event also went live on March 11, 2025, after the conclusion of the Cash Treasures Dig event. The Peg-E Prize Drop will last for two days before concluding on March 13, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 12, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn more cash and free dice rolls. Participate in Rent Frenzy to grab cash prizes.

After this, focus on the Free Parking Dice event, which can help you earn more free rolls. Use roll multipliers during this event to increase your chances of winning more dice rolls.

Since the second High Roller event of today runs simultaneously with the Mega Heist event, this is also a great opportunity for you to use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings from the Mega Heist event.

You can then focus on rolling certain combinations of dice to earn in-game assets from the Roll Match event, and use some roll multipliers to grab dice rolls from the final Free Parking Dice event of today.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday were (March 11, 2025):

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

