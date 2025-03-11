The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 11, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. While today's schedule does not include many flash events, the ones going live can help you earn enough cash to complete your boards. To build a sustainable strategy to get the most out of these events, you will have to know the complete schedule.

Ad

This article sheds light on the schedule of Monopoly GO daily events for today, alongside strategies to make the most of it.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 11, 2025, begin with Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friends' banks. This is a great chance for the community to increase their cash bucket.

The Mega Heist event can help you win more cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Lucky Chance, which allows you to grab better rewards than usual for landing on the Chance tile. Land on the Chance tile during this event to earn more dice and cash rewards.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to add friends in Monopoly GO

The Free Parking Money event arrives next, helping you win more cash. Land on certain tiles to grab some money and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. Check out the list below for the complete schedule:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins planned for March 11, 2025, are:

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025. The new season seems to have plenty of exciting events and tournaments.

Ad

The event and daily tournament coming to Monopoly GO on March 11, 2025, are the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Vine Dash, respectively. The developer has also introduced a new one-day-long Treasure Dig event for the players after the conclusion of the previous Peg-E Prize Drop event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. St. Patrick's Day Parade: This event will begin on March 11, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 13, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event will begin on March 11, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 13, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Vine Dash: This event began on March 10, 2025, and ends on March 11, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 10, 2025, and ends on March 11, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Cash Treasure Dig event: The Cash Treasure Dig event arrived on March 10, 2025, after the conclusion of the previous Peg-E Prize Drop event. It will last for a day before ending on March 11, 2025.

The Cash Treasure Dig event arrived on March 10, 2025, after the conclusion of the previous Peg-E Prize Drop event. It will last for a day before ending on March 11, 2025. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event is also going live on March 11, 2025, after the conclusion of the Cash Treasures Dig event. The Peg-E Prize Drop will last for two days before concluding on March 13, 2025.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

As only three flash events are arriving in the game today, it is easy to strategize your gameplay to get the most out of these events. Use roll multipliers when you participate in the three flash events to get the most out of them. Make sure that you don't abuse the roll multipliers feature, as you can lose all your dice rolls by doing so.

Ad

Save the cash you are getting from today's events and upgrade your Landmarks during events like Builder's Bash for the best results.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 10, 2025) were:

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback