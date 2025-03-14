Monopoly GO St. Paddy's Partners event: Schedule and rewards, explored

The Monopoly GO St. Paddy's Partners event arrived on March 13, 2025, and it has brought plenty of rewards for all the teams. There are four slots on your board, where you can invite your friends to team up and help each other win exclusive rewards. You can participate in this event with four teams, and completing the event with all these teams will make you eligible for the grand prize.

Ad

This article discusses everything you must know about the Monopoly GO St. Paddy's Partners event, including its schedule and list of rewards. Since completing the milestones of this event requires a lot of dice rolls, knowing the list of rewards can help you decide whether it's worth your efforts.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO St. Paddy's Partners event

As mentioned in the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO St. Paddy's Partners event arrived in the game on March 13, 2025, and it will last until March 19, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

There are four slots on your board, each for a team. Team up with four friends and complete the milestones. Each team must complete five milestones to complete the task. Thus, if you want the grand prize, you have to complete a total of 20 milestones with four different teams to complete the event.

Some rewards for the partner event (Image via Scopely)

Check out the rewards for Monopoly GO St. Paddy's Partners event below:

Ad

First milestone (2.5K points): 200 dice rolls

200 dice rolls Second milestone (6K points) : Cash

: Cash Third milestone (13K points): 200-300 dice rolls, Cash, 10 minutes Cash Boost

200-300 dice rolls, Cash, 10 minutes Cash Boost Fourth milestone (26.5K points) : 300-500 dice rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack, 20 minutes Mega Heist

: 300-500 dice rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack, 20 minutes Mega Heist Fifth milestone (32K points): 400-600 dice rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, 20 minutes Builder's Bash

If you can complete all five milestones with all four of your teams, you will get the grand prize from the Monopoly GO St. Paddy's Partners event, which includes 5K dice rolls, an event-exclusive Shamrock Scottie token, a special sticker pack, and special emotes.

Ad

You must earn certain tokens to participate in the event. You can win these tokens by completing milestones of normal events and daily tournaments. You can also win these tokens by opening gift boxes available every eight hours in the in-game shop. Use these tokens to play a spin-the-wheel mini-game in the Partners event to collect points. The points you and your teammate collect will be added and this way you will earn the requisite points to complete the milestones.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback