Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event (March 18, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 18, 2025 19:11 IST
Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event
Complete Monopoly GO Knightly Quest schedule and rewards list (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event arrives on March 18, 2025 (or March 19, depending on your timezone). As St. Paddy's Partners will be replaced by Juggle Jam in a few hours, this new milestone event will bring plenty of tokens among other rewards to help you participate in the latter.

There are plenty of milestones in the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event, and completing all of them will cost several dice rolls. This why it's crucial to know the complete list of rewards to decide whether the efforts to complete the event are worthwhile.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event

As mentioned, the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event begins on March 18, 2025, (or March 19), and will conclude on March 20, 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

You can get special Mega Heist and other boosters by completing specific milestones of this event (image via Scopely)
There are 62 milestones in the event, completing each of which will help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and more than 200 Juggle Jam event tokens. You must land on specific tiles to collect points, which will help you complete these milestones. Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event.

MilestoneRewardsPoints
17 Juggle Jam tokens5 points
225 dice10 points
3Cash15 points
4Green Sticker Pack25 points
550 dice50 points
68 Juggle Jam tokens30 points
7Green Sticker Pack35 points
840 dice40 points
99 Juggle Jam tokens50 points
10150 dice160 points
11Cash50 points
1250 dice55 points
1310 Juggle Jam tokens65 points
14Yellow Sticker Pack80 points
15375 dice425 points
1610 Juggle Jam tokens70 points
1770 dice80 points
1815 minutes Builder's Bash85 points
19Cash95 points
20575 dice675 points
2110 Juggle Jam tokens100 points
2295 dice115 points
23Cash110 points
2411 Juggle Jam tokens130 points
25925 dice1.15K points
26Pink Sticker Pack140 points
2712 Juggle Jam tokens150 points
28Cash 160 points
29575 dice750 points
3020 Juggle Jam tokens180 points
31Cash110 points
32150 dice290 points
3310 minutes Cash Boost160 points
34Cash230 points
351.1K dice1.5K points
3620 Juggle Jam tokens250 points
37200 dice300 points
38Cash450 points
39925 dice1.35K points
40Cash325 points
4122 Juggle Jam tokens350 points
42Cash375 points
431.4K dice2.25K points
4415 minutes Wheel Boost350 points
4523 Juggle Jam tokens450 points
46350 dice575 points
47Cash500 points
481.65K dice3K points
4924 Juggle Jam tokens550 points
5020 minutes Mega Heist450 points
51Cash650 points
52800 dice1.8K points
5325 Juggle Jam tokens700 points
54500 dice825 points
55Cash950 points
562.2K dice4.5K points
5715 minutes Cash Boost500 points
58375 dice800 points
59Cash950 points
60625 dice1.4K points
61Cash1.5K points
625.5K dice 10K points
As the event approaches, the community is eager to know how to earn points during Monopoly GO Knightly Quest. You have to land on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles to grab the rewards from this event.

Land on these tiles to earn rewards (Referential image via Scopely)
Landing on each of these tiles will earn you two to three points. Accumulate these points to complete the milestones and grab the corresponding rewards. However, collecting thousands of points when you get only two to four points from landing on those specific tiles can get tiring, and there's no guarantee you'll land on those tiles every time you roll.

In such circumstances, use the roll multipliers to multiply your earnings in the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest. You can get 20 to 30 points with an x10 multiplier, depending on which tile you have landed on. However, it will deduct 10 rolls from your stock simultaneously. So, be cautious during using the roll multipliers. Feel free to learn some tips regarding its usage.

