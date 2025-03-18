The Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event arrives on March 18, 2025 (or March 19, depending on your timezone). As St. Paddy's Partners will be replaced by Juggle Jam in a few hours, this new milestone event will bring plenty of tokens among other rewards to help you participate in the latter.
There are plenty of milestones in the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event, and completing all of them will cost several dice rolls. This why it's crucial to know the complete list of rewards to decide whether the efforts to complete the event are worthwhile.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event
As mentioned, the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event begins on March 18, 2025, (or March 19), and will conclude on March 20, 2025.
There are 62 milestones in the event, completing each of which will help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and more than 200 Juggle Jam event tokens. You must land on specific tiles to collect points, which will help you complete these milestones. Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event.
As the event approaches, the community is eager to know how to earn points during Monopoly GO Knightly Quest. You have to land on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles to grab the rewards from this event.
Landing on each of these tiles will earn you two to three points. Accumulate these points to complete the milestones and grab the corresponding rewards. However, collecting thousands of points when you get only two to four points from landing on those specific tiles can get tiring, and there's no guarantee you'll land on those tiles every time you roll.
In such circumstances, use the roll multipliers to multiply your earnings in the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest. You can get 20 to 30 points with an x10 multiplier, depending on which tile you have landed on. However, it will deduct 10 rolls from your stock simultaneously. So, be cautious during using the roll multipliers. Feel free to learn some tips regarding its usage.
