The Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event arrives on March 18, 2025 (or March 19, depending on your timezone). As St. Paddy's Partners will be replaced by Juggle Jam in a few hours, this new milestone event will bring plenty of tokens among other rewards to help you participate in the latter.

Ad

There are plenty of milestones in the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event, and completing all of them will cost several dice rolls. This why it's crucial to know the complete list of rewards to decide whether the efforts to complete the event are worthwhile.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event

As mentioned, the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event begins on March 18, 2025, (or March 19), and will conclude on March 20, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?

You can get special Mega Heist and other boosters by completing specific milestones of this event (image via Scopely)

There are 62 milestones in the event, completing each of which will help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and more than 200 Juggle Jam event tokens. You must land on specific tiles to collect points, which will help you complete these milestones. Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event.

Ad

Milestone Rewards Points 1 7 Juggle Jam tokens 5 points 2 25 dice 10 points 3 Cash 15 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 25 points 5 50 dice 50 points 6 8 Juggle Jam tokens 30 points 7 Green Sticker Pack 35 points 8 40 dice 40 points 9 9 Juggle Jam tokens 50 points 10 150 dice 160 points 11 Cash 50 points 12 50 dice 55 points 13 10 Juggle Jam tokens 65 points 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 80 points 15 375 dice 425 points 16 10 Juggle Jam tokens 70 points 17 70 dice 80 points 18 15 minutes Builder's Bash 85 points 19 Cash 95 points 20 575 dice 675 points 21 10 Juggle Jam tokens 100 points 22 95 dice 115 points 23 Cash 110 points 24 11 Juggle Jam tokens 130 points 25 925 dice 1.15K points

26 Pink Sticker Pack 140 points 27 12 Juggle Jam tokens 150 points 28 Cash 160 points 29 575 dice 750 points 30 20 Juggle Jam tokens 180 points 31 Cash 110 points 32 150 dice 290 points 33 10 minutes Cash Boost 160 points 34 Cash 230 points 35 1.1K dice 1.5K points 36 20 Juggle Jam tokens 250 points 37 200 dice 300 points 38 Cash 450 points 39 925 dice 1.35K points 40 Cash 325 points 41 22 Juggle Jam tokens 350 points 42 Cash 375 points 43 1.4K dice 2.25K points 44 15 minutes Wheel Boost 350 points 45 23 Juggle Jam tokens 450 points 46 350 dice 575 points 47 Cash 500 points 48 1.65K dice 3K points 49 24 Juggle Jam tokens 550 points 50 20 minutes Mega Heist 450 points 51 Cash 650 points 52 800 dice 1.8K points 53 25 Juggle Jam tokens 700 points 54 500 dice 825 points 55 Cash 950 points 56 2.2K dice 4.5K points 57 15 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 58 375 dice 800 points 59 Cash 950 points 60 625 dice 1.4K points 61 Cash 1.5K points 62 5.5K dice 10K points

Ad

As the event approaches, the community is eager to know how to earn points during Monopoly GO Knightly Quest. You have to land on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles to grab the rewards from this event.

Also read: How to trade cards in Monopoly GO

Land on these tiles to earn rewards (Referential image via Scopely)

Landing on each of these tiles will earn you two to three points. Accumulate these points to complete the milestones and grab the corresponding rewards. However, collecting thousands of points when you get only two to four points from landing on those specific tiles can get tiring, and there's no guarantee you'll land on those tiles every time you roll.

Ad

In such circumstances, use the roll multipliers to multiply your earnings in the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest. You can get 20 to 30 points with an x10 multiplier, depending on which tile you have landed on. However, it will deduct 10 rolls from your stock simultaneously. So, be cautious during using the roll multipliers. Feel free to learn some tips regarding its usage.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback