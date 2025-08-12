Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event: All milestone rewards and how to play

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event, carrying on the theme of harvesting in its popular virtual board game. It runs alongside the Trim Triumph solo tournament and the Gardening Partners event. Blooms and Billions replaces Aloha Adventure in the solo banner events section and offers plenty of lucrative milestone rewards.
This article provides all the details of the Blooms and Billions solo banner event, enabling you to make an informed decision.
How can you play and progress in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event?
Blooms and Billions was added to Monopoly Go at 1 pm ET on August 12, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on August 14, 2025. This gives you 48 hours to play the solo banner event and get your hands on the milestone rewards.
The event allows players to easily score points and reach milestones. To do this, you will simply need to roll the dice and aim to land on the four corner tiles - Go, Go to Jail, In Jail, and Parking. This will help you obtain four Blooms and Billions event points.
What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event?
60 milestones and their respective rewards are up for grabs in the Blooms and Billions solo banner event. Among them, a notable mention goes to the 18,205 free dice rolls, 3,780 Gardening Partners event tokens, several unique sticker packs, cash, and boosts.
All the milestone rewards up for grabs in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event are mentioned below:
Like the previously introduced solo banner events in Monopoly Go, you can earn the milestone rewards more than once in Blooms and Billions. To achieve this, use the dice multiplier option while rolling the dice.
However, remember that obtaining dice in the popular virtual board game can be tough. Hence, it is recommended that you avoid spending more dice than needed. Saved dice can significantly help you in forthcoming events.
