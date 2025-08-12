Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event: All milestone rewards and how to play

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event, carrying on the theme of harvesting in its popular virtual board game. It runs alongside the Trim Triumph solo tournament and the Gardening Partners event. Blooms and Billions replaces Aloha Adventure in the solo banner events section and offers plenty of lucrative milestone rewards.

This article provides all the details of the Blooms and Billions solo banner event, enabling you to make an informed decision.

How can you play and progress in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event?

Blooms and Billions was added to Monopoly Go at 1 pm ET on August 12, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on August 14, 2025. This gives you 48 hours to play the solo banner event and get your hands on the milestone rewards.

Playing Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event and earning points (Image via Scopely)

The event allows players to easily score points and reach milestones. To do this, you will simply need to roll the dice and aim to land on the four corner tiles - Go, Go to Jail, In Jail, and Parking. This will help you obtain four Blooms and Billions event points.

What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event?

60 milestones and their respective rewards are up for grabs in the Blooms and Billions solo banner event. Among them, a notable mention goes to the 18,205 free dice rolls, 3,780 Gardening Partners event tokens, several unique sticker packs, cash, and boosts.

All the milestone rewards up for grabs in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event are mentioned below:

Milestones Points Required Blooms and Billions Rewards 1 Five 80 Gardening Partners Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 100 Gardening Partners Tokens 7 35 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 140 Gardening Partners Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 180 Gardening Partners Tokens 14 80 3x Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 200 Gardening Partners Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 220 Gardening Partners Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 250 Gardening Partners Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 3x Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 260 Gardening Partners Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 300 Gardening Partners Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 350 Gardening Partners Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 380 Gardening Partners Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 400 Gardening Partners Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 420 Gardening Partners Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 500 Gardening Partners Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Like the previously introduced solo banner events in Monopoly Go, you can earn the milestone rewards more than once in Blooms and Billions. To achieve this, use the dice multiplier option while rolling the dice.

However, remember that obtaining dice in the popular virtual board game can be tough. Hence, it is recommended that you avoid spending more dice than needed. Saved dice can significantly help you in forthcoming events.

