Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event: All milestone rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 12, 2025 18:08 GMT
Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions offers stunning milestone rewards for free (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions offers stunning milestone rewards for free (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event, carrying on the theme of harvesting in its popular virtual board game. It runs alongside the Trim Triumph solo tournament and the Gardening Partners event. Blooms and Billions replaces Aloha Adventure in the solo banner events section and offers plenty of lucrative milestone rewards.

This article provides all the details of the Blooms and Billions solo banner event, enabling you to make an informed decision.

How can you play and progress in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event?

Blooms and Billions was added to Monopoly Go at 1 pm ET on August 12, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on August 14, 2025. This gives you 48 hours to play the solo banner event and get your hands on the milestone rewards.

Playing Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event and earning points (Image via Scopely)
Playing Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event and earning points (Image via Scopely)

The event allows players to easily score points and reach milestones. To do this, you will simply need to roll the dice and aim to land on the four corner tiles - Go, Go to Jail, In Jail, and Parking. This will help you obtain four Blooms and Billions event points.

Also Read - Monopoly Go Trim Triumph event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event?

60 milestones and their respective rewards are up for grabs in the Blooms and Billions solo banner event. Among them, a notable mention goes to the 18,205 free dice rolls, 3,780 Gardening Partners event tokens, several unique sticker packs, cash, and boosts.

All the milestone rewards up for grabs in the Monopoly Go Blooms and Billions event are mentioned below:

Milestones

Points Required

Blooms and Billions Rewards

1

Five

80 Gardening Partners Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

100 Gardening Partners Tokens

7

35

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

140 Gardening Partners Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Boost for 10 minutes

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

180 Gardening Partners Tokens

14

80

3x Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

200 Gardening Partners Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

220 Gardening Partners Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

250 Gardening Partners Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

3x Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

260 Gardening Partners Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

300 Gardening Partners Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

350 Gardening Partners Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

380 Gardening Partners Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

400 Gardening Partners Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

420 Gardening Partners Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

500 Gardening Partners Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Like the previously introduced solo banner events in Monopoly Go, you can earn the milestone rewards more than once in Blooms and Billions. To achieve this, use the dice multiplier option while rolling the dice.

However, remember that obtaining dice in the popular virtual board game can be tough. Hence, it is recommended that you avoid spending more dice than needed. Saved dice can significantly help you in forthcoming events.

Check out more of our coverage on Monopoly Go:

