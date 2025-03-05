Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event: All rewards and how to play

Following the success of its first stint, the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss has been reintroduced by Scopely. It has been added as a pickup event and runs alongside the daily tournaments and the Sticket Treasures Dig event. Brush Bliss offers great rewards in abundance, which can help you play upcoming events and easily progress to the next city boards.
The Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event is currently live and will be available until 12 pm ET on March 6, 2025. Hence, it becomes a great event to collect the missing stickers for the Artful Tales album.
How to play the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event?
In the re-introduced Brush Bliss pickup event, you must roll the dice and land on specific tiles on your current city board to obtain tokens (Brushes).
You must land on the four Corner tiles (Jail, GO, Parking, and Jail visiting) more frequently to get hold of the Brushes. All four corner tiles will help you get four Brushes whenever you land on them.
While the tiles mentioned above offer Brushes, you can also land on the Railroad tiles and stand a chance to complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress in other ongoing daily tournaments (including the Origami Fold-off event), letting you earn even more Brushes from that event.
You can also earn extra Brushes for the returning Monopoly Go Brush Bliss pickup event by participating in other ongoing events.
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event?
The ongoing Brush Bliss event follows the same format as many other previous events and offers plenty of Milestone rewards. A total of 62 Milestone rewards can be easily obtained by playing the event during the mentioned timeframe. These include free dice rolls, rare sticker packs, and Sticker Treasures tokens (also called Laser Guns).
Listed below are all the available Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event:
For fast progression, you can use dice roll multipliers up to 100 times and get rewards accordingly. However, since acquiring free dice is hard, you must check yourself from spending it unnecessarily.
However, you must remember that using dice roll multipliers can be tricky. While it might sometimes help you earn rewards quickly, you can also lose plenty of dice if you are not careful. Hence, saving some dice will allow you to participate in other forthcoming events for more rewards.