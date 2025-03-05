  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event: All rewards and how to play

Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 05, 2025 02:05 IST
Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event offers stunning rewards (Image via Scopely)

Following the success of its first stint, the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss has been reintroduced by Scopely. It has been added as a pickup event and runs alongside the daily tournaments and the Sticket Treasures Dig event. Brush Bliss offers great rewards in abundance, which can help you play upcoming events and easily progress to the next city boards.

Ad

The Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event is currently live and will be available until 12 pm ET on March 6, 2025. Hence, it becomes a great event to collect the missing stickers for the Artful Tales album.

How to play the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event?

In the re-introduced Brush Bliss pickup event, you must roll the dice and land on specific tiles on your current city board to obtain tokens (Brushes).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You must land on the four Corner tiles (Jail, GO, Parking, and Jail visiting) more frequently to get hold of the Brushes. All four corner tiles will help you get four Brushes whenever you land on them.

All four corner tiles in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
All four corner tiles in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

While the tiles mentioned above offer Brushes, you can also land on the Railroad tiles and stand a chance to complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress in other ongoing daily tournaments (including the Origami Fold-off event), letting you earn even more Brushes from that event.

Ad

You can also earn extra Brushes for the returning Monopoly Go Brush Bliss pickup event by participating in other ongoing events.

Also Read — Monopoly GO: What happens to extra stars after the Artful Tales Album?

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event?

The ongoing Brush Bliss event follows the same format as many other previous events and offers plenty of Milestone rewards. A total of 62 Milestone rewards can be easily obtained by playing the event during the mentioned timeframe. These include free dice rolls, rare sticker packs, and Sticker Treasures tokens (also called Laser Guns).

Ad

Listed below are all the available Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event:

Brush Bliss Milestones

Points Required

Brush Bliss Rewards

1

Five

Three Sticker Treasures Tokens

2

10

30 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash

4

25

Three Sticker Treasures Tokens

5

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

6

45

Four Sticker Treasures Tokens

7

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

8

55

One-Star Sticker Pack

9

60

Four Sticker Treasures Tokens

10

150

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

70

Five Sticker Treasures Tokens

12

75

Cash

13

85

Five Sticker Treasures Tokens

14

100

Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

400

350 Free Dice Rolls

16

95

Six Sticker Treasures Tokens

17

100

90 Free Dice Rolls

18

80

High Roller For Five Minutes

19

110

Six Sticker Treasures Tokens

20

625

525 Free Dice Rolls

21

120

Eight Sticker Treasures Tokens

22

125

110 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash

24

140

Eight Sticker Treasures Tokens

25

1,100

900 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

10 Sticker Treasures Tokens

28

160

Cash

29

750

600 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

10 Sticker Treasures Tokens

31

170

Cash

32

500

400 Free Dice Rolls

33

125

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

200

12 Sticker Treasures Tokens

35

1,350

1,000 Free Dice Rolls

36

225

12 Sticker Treasures Tokens

37

250

Cash

38

275

14 Sticker Treasures Tokens

39

800

Four-Star Sticker Pack

40

300

215 Free Dice Rolls

41

325

14 Sticker Treasures Tokens

42

350

Cash

43

2,100

1,450 Free Dice Rolls

44

300

Mega Heist For 30 Minutes

45

350

16 Sticker Treasures Tokens

46

450

300 Free Dice Rolls

47

400

16 Sticker Treasures Tokens

48

3,300

2,000 Free Dice Rolls

49

450

18 Sticker Treasures Tokens

50

550

325 Sticker Treasures Tokens

51

600

Cash

52

2,500

Five-Star Sticker Pack

53

600

18 Sticker Treasures Tokens

54

700

400 Free Dice Rolls

55

650

Cash

56

4,500

2,350 Free Dice Rolls

57

750

20 Sticker Treasures Tokens

58

900

450 Free Dice Rolls

59

750

Cash

60

650

Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes

61

1,500

Cash

62

12,000

6,000 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack

Ad

For fast progression, you can use dice roll multipliers up to 100 times and get rewards accordingly. However, since acquiring free dice is hard, you must check yourself from spending it unnecessarily.

However, you must remember that using dice roll multipliers can be tricky. While it might sometimes help you earn rewards quickly, you can also lose plenty of dice if you are not careful. Hence, saving some dice will allow you to participate in other forthcoming events for more rewards.

Ad

You can also go through our other coverage on Monopoly Go:

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी