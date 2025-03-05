Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event: All rewards and how to play

Following the success of its first stint, the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss has been reintroduced by Scopely. It has been added as a pickup event and runs alongside the daily tournaments and the Sticket Treasures Dig event. Brush Bliss offers great rewards in abundance, which can help you play upcoming events and easily progress to the next city boards.

The Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event is currently live and will be available until 12 pm ET on March 6, 2025. Hence, it becomes a great event to collect the missing stickers for the Artful Tales album.

How to play the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event?

In the re-introduced Brush Bliss pickup event, you must roll the dice and land on specific tiles on your current city board to obtain tokens (Brushes).

You must land on the four Corner tiles (Jail, GO, Parking, and Jail visiting) more frequently to get hold of the Brushes. All four corner tiles will help you get four Brushes whenever you land on them.

All four corner tiles in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

While the tiles mentioned above offer Brushes, you can also land on the Railroad tiles and stand a chance to complete a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you unlock and progress in other ongoing daily tournaments (including the Origami Fold-off event), letting you earn even more Brushes from that event.

You can also earn extra Brushes for the returning Monopoly Go Brush Bliss pickup event by participating in other ongoing events.

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event?

The ongoing Brush Bliss event follows the same format as many other previous events and offers plenty of Milestone rewards. A total of 62 Milestone rewards can be easily obtained by playing the event during the mentioned timeframe. These include free dice rolls, rare sticker packs, and Sticker Treasures tokens (also called Laser Guns).

Listed below are all the available Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event:

Brush Bliss Milestones Points Required Brush Bliss Rewards 1 Five Three Sticker Treasures Tokens 2 10 30 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Three Sticker Treasures Tokens 5 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 6 45 Four Sticker Treasures Tokens 7 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 8 55 One-Star Sticker Pack 9 60 Four Sticker Treasures Tokens 10 150 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 70 Five Sticker Treasures Tokens 12 75 Cash 13 85 Five Sticker Treasures Tokens 14 100 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 400 350 Free Dice Rolls 16 95 Six Sticker Treasures Tokens 17 100 90 Free Dice Rolls 18 80 High Roller For Five Minutes 19 110 Six Sticker Treasures Tokens 20 625 525 Free Dice Rolls 21 120 Eight Sticker Treasures Tokens 22 125 110 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 140 Eight Sticker Treasures Tokens 25 1,100 900 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 10 Sticker Treasures Tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 600 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 10 Sticker Treasures Tokens 31 170 Cash 32 500 400 Free Dice Rolls 33 125 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 200 12 Sticker Treasures Tokens 35 1,350 1,000 Free Dice Rolls 36 225 12 Sticker Treasures Tokens 37 250 Cash 38 275 14 Sticker Treasures Tokens 39 800 Four-Star Sticker Pack 40 300 215 Free Dice Rolls 41 325 14 Sticker Treasures Tokens 42 350 Cash 43 2,100 1,450 Free Dice Rolls 44 300 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 45 350 16 Sticker Treasures Tokens 46 450 300 Free Dice Rolls 47 400 16 Sticker Treasures Tokens 48 3,300 2,000 Free Dice Rolls 49 450 18 Sticker Treasures Tokens 50 550 325 Sticker Treasures Tokens 51 600 Cash 52 2,500 Five-Star Sticker Pack 53 600 18 Sticker Treasures Tokens 54 700 400 Free Dice Rolls 55 650 Cash 56 4,500 2,350 Free Dice Rolls 57 750 20 Sticker Treasures Tokens 58 900 450 Free Dice Rolls 59 750 Cash 60 650 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 61 1,500 Cash 62 12,000 6,000 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack

For fast progression, you can use dice roll multipliers up to 100 times and get rewards accordingly. However, since acquiring free dice is hard, you must check yourself from spending it unnecessarily.

However, you must remember that using dice roll multipliers can be tricky. While it might sometimes help you earn rewards quickly, you can also lose plenty of dice if you are not careful. Hence, saving some dice will allow you to participate in other forthcoming events for more rewards.

