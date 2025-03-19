Monopoly Go Craft Clash event (March 18-19, 2025): Rewards, milestones, and how to play explained

Building on the success of daily tournaments, Scopely has re-introduced the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event. The tournament returns after eight months, creating a buzz amongst fans globally. It offers a plethora of leaderboard and milestone rewards, including items that can help players in other ongoing games and events.

The time-limited event is currently live and will be available to Monopoly Go tycoons until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT on March 19, 2025.

How can you earn points and progress in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?

You should get Anvils to progress in the returning Craft Clash event (Image via Scopely)

You should collect Anvils to progress through the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event.

Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.

Land on Railroad tiles. Step 2: Complete Shutdown or Bank Heist.

Complete Shutdown or Bank Heist. Step 3: Collect Anvils.

Here's how many Anvils you can accumulate through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Anvils

Shutdown Success - Four Anvils

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Anvils

Large Heist - Six Anvils

Bankrupt - Eight Anvils

What are the leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?

The Craft Clash event in Monopoly Go groups 100 tycoons. To place yourself in your group's leaderboard, you must accrue Anvils. This will enable you to obtain better rewards.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the returning Craft Clash event:

Rank 1: 850 free dice, Purple sticker pack (Five-star), and Cash

850 free dice, Purple sticker pack (Five-star), and Cash Rank 2: 600 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash

600 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash Rank 3: 400 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash

400 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash Rank 4: 300 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash

300 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash Rank 5: 250 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash

250 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash Rank 6: 200 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash

200 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash Rank 7: 150 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash

150 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash Rank 8: 100 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash

100 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash Rank 9: 75 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash

75 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash Rank 10: 50 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash

50 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash Rank 11-15: 25 free dice and Cash

25 free dice and Cash Rank 16-100: Cash

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?

Like other recent daily events, the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event offers 40 milestones, each with its respective rewards. These include sticker packs, Juggle Jam tokens, and more. As their name suggests, the Juggle Jam tokens can be used in the ongoing Juggle Jam event.

Here are all the milestones in the re-introduced Craft Clash event:

Milestone Points Craft Clash Rewards 1 10 8 Juggle Jam tokens 2 25 40 Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 80 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 120 Cash 6 150 10 Juggle Jam tokens 7 100 High Roller 5 Minutes 8 225 150 Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Juggle Jam tokens 10 250 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 11 275 10 Juggle Jam tokens 12 350 225 Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens 15 350 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 16 400 250 Dice Rolls 17 350 1 Juggle Jam tokens 18 450 275 Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens 21 500 Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4) 22 650 325 Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens 24 900 400 Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash 26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1,000 425 Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1,500 575 Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash 34 1,000 20 Juggle Jam tokens 35 750 Builder Bash 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash 38 3,000 950 Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash 40 7,000 2,500 Dice Rolls

Following the conclusion of the St. Paddy's Partner event, many new events have been added. You participate in them alongside Craft Clash to win more rewards.

