Monopoly Go Craft Clash event (March 18-19, 2025): Rewards, milestones, and how to play explained

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 19, 2025 18:23 IST
Monopoly Go Craft Clash event has returned offering plenty of rewards (Image via Scopely)
Building on the success of daily tournaments, Scopely has re-introduced the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event. The tournament returns after eight months, creating a buzz amongst fans globally. It offers a plethora of leaderboard and milestone rewards, including items that can help players in other ongoing games and events.

The time-limited event is currently live and will be available to Monopoly Go tycoons until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT on March 19, 2025.

How can you earn points and progress in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?

You should get Anvils to progress in the returning Craft Clash event (Image via Scopely)
You should collect Anvils to progress through the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event.

  • Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
  • Step 2: Complete Shutdown or Bank Heist.
  • Step 3: Collect Anvils.

Here's how many Anvils you can accumulate through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Anvils
  • Shutdown Success - Four Anvils

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Anvils
  • Large Heist - Six Anvils
  • Bankrupt - Eight Anvils

What are the leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?

The Craft Clash event in Monopoly Go groups 100 tycoons. To place yourself in your group's leaderboard, you must accrue Anvils. This will enable you to obtain better rewards.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the returning Craft Clash event:

  • Rank 1: 850 free dice, Purple sticker pack (Five-star), and Cash
  • Rank 2: 600 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash
  • Rank 3: 400 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash
  • Rank 4: 300 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash
  • Rank 5: 250 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash
  • Rank 6: 200 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash
  • Rank 7: 150 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash
  • Rank 8: 100 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash
  • Rank 9: 75 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash
  • Rank 10: 50 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash
  • Rank 11-15: 25 free dice and Cash
  • Rank 16-100: Cash
What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?

Like other recent daily events, the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event offers 40 milestones, each with its respective rewards. These include sticker packs, Juggle Jam tokens, and more. As their name suggests, the Juggle Jam tokens can be used in the ongoing Juggle Jam event.

Here are all the milestones in the re-introduced Craft Clash event:

MilestonePoints Craft Clash Rewards
1108 Juggle Jam tokens
22540 Dice Rolls
340Cash
480Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
5120Cash
615010 Juggle Jam tokens
7100High Roller 5 Minutes
8225150 Dice Rolls
920010 Juggle Jam tokens
10250Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
1127510 Juggle Jam tokens
12350225 Dice Rolls
13200Cash Boost 5 Minutes
1430011 Juggle Jam tokens
15350Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
16400250 Dice Rolls
173501 Juggle Jam tokens
18450275 Dice Rolls
19250Mega Heist 30 Minutes
2040012 Juggle Jam tokens
21500Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4)
22650325 Dice Rolls
2360012 Juggle Jam tokens
24900400 Dice Rolls
25800Cash
2675015 Juggle Jam tokens
27850Cash
281,000425 Dice Rolls
29500Cash Boost 10 Minutes
3080016 Juggle Jam tokens
31900Cash
321,500575 Dice Rolls
331,200Cash
341,00020 Juggle Jam tokens
35750Builder Bash 30 Minutes
362,000700 Dice Rolls
371,500Cash
383,000950 Dice Rolls
392,000Cash
407,0002,500 Dice Rolls
Following the conclusion of the St. Paddy's Partner event, many new events have been added. You participate in them alongside Craft Clash to win more rewards.

Check out our other coverage on Monopoly Go:

