Monopoly Go Craft Clash event (March 18-19, 2025): Rewards, milestones, and how to play explained

Building on the success of daily tournaments, Scopely has re-introduced the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event. The tournament returns after eight months, creating a buzz amongst fans globally. It offers a plethora of leaderboard and milestone rewards, including items that can help players in other ongoing games and events.
The time-limited event is currently live and will be available to Monopoly Go tycoons until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 8 PM GMT on March 19, 2025.
How can you earn points and progress in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You should collect Anvils to progress through the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event.
- Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
- Step 2: Complete Shutdown or Bank Heist.
- Step 3: Collect Anvils.
Here's how many Anvils you can accumulate through Shutdown and Bank Heist:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Anvils
- Shutdown Success - Four Anvils
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Anvils
- Large Heist - Six Anvils
- Bankrupt - Eight Anvils
What are the leaderboard rewards in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?
The Craft Clash event in Monopoly Go groups 100 tycoons. To place yourself in your group's leaderboard, you must accrue Anvils. This will enable you to obtain better rewards.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the returning Craft Clash event:
- Rank 1: 850 free dice, Purple sticker pack (Five-star), and Cash
- Rank 2: 600 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash
- Rank 3: 400 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash
- Rank 4: 300 free dice, Blue sticker pack (Four-star), and Cash
- Rank 5: 250 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash
- Rank 6: 200 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash
- Rank 7: 150 free dice, Pink sticker pack (Three-star), and Cash
- Rank 8: 100 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash
- Rank 9: 75 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash
- Rank 10: 50 free dice, Yellow sticker pack (Two-star), and Cash
- Rank 11-15: 25 free dice and Cash
- Rank 16-100: Cash
Also read: Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event (March 18, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained.
What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event?
Like other recent daily events, the Monopoly Go Craft Clash event offers 40 milestones, each with its respective rewards. These include sticker packs, Juggle Jam tokens, and more. As their name suggests, the Juggle Jam tokens can be used in the ongoing Juggle Jam event.
Here are all the milestones in the re-introduced Craft Clash event:
Following the conclusion of the St. Paddy's Partner event, many new events have been added. You participate in them alongside Craft Clash to win more rewards.
Check out our other coverage on Monopoly Go: