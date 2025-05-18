Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Those who have read the daily events schedule for today already know Scopely's plan to launch the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament on May 18, 2025. Arriving after the conclusion of the Star Wars Partners event, the community has high hopes for the upcoming tournament, as they can earn plenty of in-game riches by completing the milestones.

However, completing the milestones might drain all your dice rolls. Therefore, the tycoons should learn about the complete list of rewards for the tournament to decide whether it is worth the effort.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament

The Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament begins May 18, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on May 19, 2025 (or possibly just after midnight on May 20, 2025, depending on your time zone). The tournament brings 40 milestones, completing all of which can help you earn over 6.5K dice rolls and more than 120 tokens for the Dig Minigame event mentioned in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

The tournament also features plenty of stickers to help you complete the sticker albums. Completing the sticker albums from the Star Wars season can help you earn more rewards.

Check out all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 3 Pickaxe Tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 5 Pickaxe Tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 150 dice 225 points 9 7 Pickaxe Tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 8 Pickaxe Tokens 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 10 Pickaxe Tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 250 dice 400 points 17 10 Pickaxe Tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 12 Pickaxe Tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 17 Pickaxe Tokens 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 18 Pickaxe Tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 20 Pickaxe Tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Pickaxe Tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

You can complete the milestones by completing specific tasks. Whenever you plan on the railroad tile, the game assigns you a task to Shutdown your friends' Landmarks, and loot their banks. Completing these tasks will help you earn points.

Here is how to earn points for the tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can get two points for the blocked Shutdowns, while the successful ones can help you earn four points. You can also earn four points by completing Small Heists, six points by completing Large Heists, and eight points by completing Bankrupt Heists.

However, you can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from these tasks to complete the milestones that require thousands of points to complete. Check out our article to learn some tips on using roll multipliers.

Apart from these rewards, you can earn some extra points by securing a top 10 or top 15 standing in the point table. You can find the information about these rewards in the game.

