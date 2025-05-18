Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
Those who have read the daily events schedule for today already know Scopely's plan to launch the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament on May 18, 2025. Arriving after the conclusion of the Star Wars Partners event, the community has high hopes for the upcoming tournament, as they can earn plenty of in-game riches by completing the milestones.
However, completing the milestones might drain all your dice rolls. Therefore, the tycoons should learn about the complete list of rewards for the tournament to decide whether it is worth the effort.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament
The Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament begins May 18, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on May 19, 2025 (or possibly just after midnight on May 20, 2025, depending on your time zone). The tournament brings 40 milestones, completing all of which can help you earn over 6.5K dice rolls and more than 120 tokens for the Dig Minigame event mentioned in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.
The tournament also features plenty of stickers to help you complete the sticker albums. Completing the sticker albums from the Star Wars season can help you earn more rewards.
Check out all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament below:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
3 Pickaxe Tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
5 Pickaxe Tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
150 dice
225 points
9
7 Pickaxe Tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
8 Pickaxe Tokens
275 points
12
225 dice
350 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
10 Pickaxe Tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
250 dice
400 points
17
10 Pickaxe Tokens
350 points
18
275 dice
450 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
12 Pickaxe Tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
325 dice
650 points
23
17 Pickaxe Tokens
600 points
24
400 dice
900 points
25
Cash
800 points
26
18 Pickaxe Tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
425 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
20 Pickaxe Tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
575 dice
1.5K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
20 Pickaxe Tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
700 dice
2K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
950 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2.5K dice
7K points
You can complete the milestones by completing specific tasks. Whenever you plan on the railroad tile, the game assigns you a task to Shutdown your friends' Landmarks, and loot their banks. Completing these tasks will help you earn points.
You can get two points for the blocked Shutdowns, while the successful ones can help you earn four points. You can also earn four points by completing Small Heists, six points by completing Large Heists, and eight points by completing Bankrupt Heists.
However, you can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from these tasks to complete the milestones that require thousands of points to complete. Check out our article to learn some tips on using roll multipliers.
Apart from these rewards, you can earn some extra points by securing a top 10 or top 15 standing in the point table. You can find the information about these rewards in the game.
