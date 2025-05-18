Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 18, 2025 17:50 IST
Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament
All rewards for the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament (Image via Scopely)

Those who have read the daily events schedule for today already know Scopely's plan to launch the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament on May 18, 2025. Arriving after the conclusion of the Star Wars Partners event, the community has high hopes for the upcoming tournament, as they can earn plenty of in-game riches by completing the milestones.

However, completing the milestones might drain all your dice rolls. Therefore, the tycoons should learn about the complete list of rewards for the tournament to decide whether it is worth the effort.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament

The Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament begins May 18, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on May 19, 2025 (or possibly just after midnight on May 20, 2025, depending on your time zone). The tournament brings 40 milestones, completing all of which can help you earn over 6.5K dice rolls and more than 120 tokens for the Dig Minigame event mentioned in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

The tournament also features plenty of stickers to help you complete the sticker albums. Completing the sticker albums from the Star Wars season can help you earn more rewards.

Check out all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Crop Clash tournament below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
13 Pickaxe Tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
65 Pickaxe Tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8150 dice225 points
97 Pickaxe Tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
118 Pickaxe Tokens275 points
12225 dice350 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1410 Pickaxe Tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16250 dice400 points
1710 Pickaxe Tokens350 points
18275 dice450 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2012 Pickaxe Tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
2317 Pickaxe Tokens600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
2618 Pickaxe Tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3020 Pickaxe Tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Pickaxe Tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
You can complete the milestones by completing specific tasks. Whenever you plan on the railroad tile, the game assigns you a task to Shutdown your friends' Landmarks, and loot their banks. Completing these tasks will help you earn points.

Here is how to earn points for the tournament (Image via Scopely)
You can get two points for the blocked Shutdowns, while the successful ones can help you earn four points. You can also earn four points by completing Small Heists, six points by completing Large Heists, and eight points by completing Bankrupt Heists.

However, you can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from these tasks to complete the milestones that require thousands of points to complete. Check out our article to learn some tips on using roll multipliers.

Apart from these rewards, you can earn some extra points by securing a top 10 or top 15 standing in the point table. You can find the information about these rewards in the game.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
