  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 4, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 4, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 04, 2025 09:47 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
The Monopoly Go events schedule for today (Image via Scopely)

Most of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today will help you earn plenty of cash. But if you want to earn more in-game assets, plenty of other events, like special events, Quick Challenges, and more, can help you. However, you must know the complete schedule of today's Monopoly Go daily events to get the best out of them.

This article details today's Monopoly Go daily events to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily event schedule begins with Landmark Rush, which helps you earn rewards for upgrading Landmarks. Then comes the Mega Heist, where you can loot your in-game friend's banks to increase your cash positions.

Mega Heist can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)
Mega Heist can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

This will be followed by Cash Grab, where you can touch on the falling banknotes to catch them. This mini-game can also help you earn more cash. Mega Heist returns after that as the fourth flash event of today.

Cash Boost is the next event in line and gives you enhanced cash rewards for completing simple in-game tasks. After this event comes Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn more rent from your friends, followed by the the final flash event of today, Free Parking Money. During the latter, you can earn cash by landing on specific tiles and landing on the Free Parking tile to retrieve the cash. Here is the full schedule:

  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes): Begins on August 3, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on August 4, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 5, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: Every event except the first one (Landmark Rush) begins today (August 4, 2025) in CDT time zones.

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Bank Heist
  • Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new milestone event and tournament are coming today, along with Juggle Jam, the latest special event. Completing milestones of the new milestone event and tournament will help you earn in-game assets. You can also earn Juggle Jam tokens from this event, which will help you participate and earn more rewards from the Juggle Jam event.

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Bike Breeze: This new milestone event began on August 4, 2025, and end on August 6. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 200K+ tokens for the Juggle Jam event, among other rewards.
  • Seaside Serve: This tournament will begin on August 4, 2025, and end on August 5. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Juggle Jam: Juggle Jam will begin on August 4, 2025, and last for a day before concluding on August 6, 2025. Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in the event and earn more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers while participating in Nega Heist, Free Parking Dice, Cash Grab, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy to get the most out of these events. Since there are plenty of flash events to help you earn more money, don't shy away from the Landmark Rush event. Upgrade as many buildings as you can during this event to earn in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 3, 2025) were:

  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Golden Blitz
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go articles:

Subhadip Dey

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
