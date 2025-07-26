  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 26, 2025 07:46 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

Today's (July 26, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule can help you earn plenty of cash as well as provide you with chances to upgrade your Landmarks. You can also participate in the milestone events, daily tournaments, and other events to earn more in-game assets, cash rewards, and sticker packs.

Here's the complete schedule for today's (July 26, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events today, to help you stay ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for July 26, 2025, begins with Rent Frenzy, which lets you earn more rent from your in-game friends. Then comes Builder's Bash, where you get to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts.

The Rent Frenzy event can help you increase your cash positions (Image via Scopely)
The Rent Frenzy event can help you increase your cash positions (Image via Scopely)

Next is Cash Boost, which helps you earn enhanced cash rewards for completing certain simple in-game tasks.

  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 27, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Shutdown
  • Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has a new tournament for the community: Final Stretch, which will be the last one before Tycoon Racers ends. It comes with a new milestone, plenty of dice rolls, and Flag tokens for Tycoon Racers.

Read on for the complete schedule of events:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Race Revelries: This new milestone event will kick off on July 25, 2025, and end on July 27. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones. Upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 2.5K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, among other rewards.
  • Final Stretch: This tournament begins on July 26, 2025, and ends on July 27 (Or July 28 for certain time zones). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 2K+ tokens for the Tycoon Racer event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event began on July 23, 2025, and will continue until July 27 (or July 28, in some time zones). Earn flag tokens by completing daily win challenges and event milestones to participate in the Tycoon Racers and win exciting rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

You can use the roll multipliers during Rent Frenzy and Cash Boost events to get the most out of these events. Since these events can provide you with enough cash, you can focus on the Builder's Bash and upgrade Landmarks to complete your Boards faster than usual.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 25, 2025) were:

  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Board Rush (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

Edited by Angad Sharma
