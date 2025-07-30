Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 30, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you win plenty of cash. Some of today's flash events, like Board Rush, can also reward you for upgrading buildings. If you are looking for more in-game assets, you can always resort to completing milestones of daily tournaments and milestone events today. Read on to get a comprehensive list of all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, so that you can get the most out of these events.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe first of today's daily events is Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then arrives the Rent Frenzy, which can help you collect more rent from friends.Rent Frenzy can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)Board Rush is next, with rewards for completing boards faster. Then comes Wheel Boost, giving you a free extra spin during the color wheel mini-game.Then, Cash Boost arrives as the final flash event today, which helps you earn enhanced Cash rewards for completing simple in-game tasks. Here's the flash events schedule:Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on July 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 30, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Board Rush 5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 31, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Note: All events except Free Parking Money begin today (July 30, 2025).Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Roll five timesUpgrade one LandmarkLand on Chance one timeMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournamentsA new Partners event arrived yesterday and a new tournament will go live today today. Completing the milestones of the tournament along with the ongoing milestone events to earn tokens for the Partners event.Here's complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Fortune Patrol: This new milestone event will began on July 29, 2025, and end on July 31, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3K+ tokens for the ongoing Partners event tokens, among other rewards.Rock Catch: This tournament begins on July 30, 2025, and will end on August 1, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 2.5K+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them all.Fantastic Partners event: This event begins on July 29, 2025. You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event and tournament, and use them to participate in the Partners event for more rewards. The event is scheduled to end on August 3, 2025 (Or August 4, 2025, in certain time zones).Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayUse roll multipliers during Free Parking Money, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy events to get the most rewards from these events. You can also try to complete your boards during Board Rush for more rewards.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 29, 2025) were:Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Wheel Boost (20 minutes)Sticker Boom (10 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Cash Boost (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articlesHow to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go