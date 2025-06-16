Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 14, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events will help you earn cash, upgrade your Landmarks at a discount, and more. There are also other milestone events and tournaments, which can help you earn more in-game assets to boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete daily events schedule to get the most out of these events.
Learning the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today can help you maximize rewards from them..
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with the Wheel Boost event. You can get a free spin during the Color Wheel event, which increases your chances of earning better assets. Then comes the Mega Heist event, which allows you to loot your friends' banks.
Free Parking Dice is the next event in line, which can help players earn more dice rolls. Land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls during this event, and then land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve those cash prizes.
Then comes the Cash Boost, where you can earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks. Builder's Bash arrives as the final event of today, which will allow you to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts.
- Wheel Boost (10 minutes): Begins on June 15, 2025, at 11:00 am and will end today at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, EDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, EDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, EDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 17, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, EDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Upgrade one Landmarks
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Roll doubles four times
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
As Tycoon Racers is ending today, a new Peg-E Prize Drop event will arrive to replace it. Therefore, Scopely is bringing new milestone events and daily tournaments as well, which will help the players earn tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event.
Read on to explore more:
- Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Quantum Coaster: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last until June 17, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 700 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens.
- Hoverboard Havoc: It will begin on June 16, 2025, and ends on June 17, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 17, 2025. Earn Peg-E Prize Drop tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today
You will earn the most from the Mega Heist and the Free Parking Dice events. Thus, you must use roll multipliers to increase your chances during these events. You can also use roll multipliers during the Cash Boost event.
Participate in Wheel Boost to earn in-game assets, and in Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (June 15, 2025) was:
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes)
- High Roller (15 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes
