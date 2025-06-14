Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 14, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you upgrade buildings at discounts and earn plenty of cash rewards. Furthermore, Quick Win challenges and other daily tournaments that can earn you tokens for the Tycoon Racers event. However, it is necessary to learn about the complete schedule of these events to get the most out of them.
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule article will talk about all the flash events, milestone events, and other special events arriving in the game today. Read on to explore more.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with the Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts, making it easier for you to complete boards faster. The next event is High Roller, which allows using higher roll multipliers to earn more prizes.
Then comes Cash Boost, where you get to earn more cash by completing certain in-game tasks. Rent Frenzy is the next and last flash event of today, where you can earn extra rent from your friends.
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:
- Pass GO one time
- Complete one Shutdown
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Scopely brings a new daily tournament for today that can help you earn more tokens for the Tycoon Racers event. However, the new tournament is also arriving with other rewards, including dice rolls, cash, and more. Check out the complete schedule of these events below:
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Wampa Stash: This event began on June 13, 2025, and will last until June 16, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles (i.e., the two Jail tiles, one Go, and one Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Tycoon Racers event tokens.
- Turret Twist: It will begin on June 14, 2025, and ends on June 16, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 2k Tycoon Racers event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.
- Tycoon Racers: This event began on June 11, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 16, 2025. Earn Tycoon Racers tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today
Builder's Bash can help you upgrade the Landmarks at affordable prices. Therefore, participation here is imperative to boost your board's progress. After that, you can use roll multipliers during the Cash Boost and Rent Frenzy events to get the most out of them.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (June 13, 2025) was:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Cash Grab (30 minutes)
- Free parking Dice (1 hour)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
