Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event: All milestone rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 23, 2025 14:14 GMT
Players can get plenty of rewards from the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event (Image via Scopely)
Players can get plenty of rewards from the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event (Image via Scopely)

After the success of the Wealth Stream event, the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event arrives today (July 23, 2025). The event celebrates the fast racing theme in the popular virtual board game with the return of the Tycoon Racers event. Fantastic Garage gets added as a solo banner event and offers 62 milestone rewards for an enriched Monopoly gaming experience.

However, obtaining the milestone rewards can be difficult if you are unaware of how to play the event. To this end, the article provides details about the milestone rewards and the way to get them.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event?

The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event will go live at 1 PM ET on July 23, 2025, and you can play the solo banner event until 1 PM ET on July 25, 2025.

To earn points in the Fantastic Garage event, you must roll the dice and land on the Pickup tiles. This will enable you to earn event tokens (Tyres), which will help you progress and get a hold of the exclusive milestone rewards.

The Pickup tiles will be placed randomly on your current board and will change their position once you land on one of them. This type of solo banner event can be the easiest to get hold of rewards; however, it depends on your luck.

Your best chance of landing on the Pickup tiles is when they are placed in consecutive tiles. Meanwhile, you can get double benefits if a Pickup tile is designated for the Railroad tiles. This will help you get more rewards from the ongoing solo tournaments, which come into play only when you land on the Railroad tiles.

What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event?

As mentioned, the Fantastic Garage event offers 62 milestones. The best rewards include 18, 205 free dice, cash, 2630 Tycoon Racers Flags, and unique sticker packs.

Here are all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event:

Milestones

Points Required

Fantastic Garage Rewards

1

Five

60 Tycoon Racers Flags

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

80 Tycoon Racers Flags

7

35

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

80 Tycoon Racers Flags

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

100 Tycoon Racers Flags

14

80

3x Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

200 Tycoon Racers Flags

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

200 Tycoon Racers Flags

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

220 Tycoon Racers Flags

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

3x Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

220 Tycoon Racers Flags

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

220 Tycoon Racers Flags

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

240 Tycoon Racers Flags

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

240 Tycoon Racers Flags

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

250 Tycoon Racers Flags

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

250 Tycoon Racers Flags

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

270 Tycoon Racers Flags

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

To maximize your chances of getting the milestone rewards more than once, you can use the dice multiplier (up to 100x). However, abstain from overspending your accumulated savings that are otherwise hard to obtain.

You can also try out other ongoing tournaments and the partner event (Tycoon Racers) to earn more rewards.

