Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event: All milestone rewards and how to play

After the success of the Wealth Stream event, the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event arrives today (July 23, 2025). The event celebrates the fast racing theme in the popular virtual board game with the return of the Tycoon Racers event. Fantastic Garage gets added as a solo banner event and offers 62 milestone rewards for an enriched Monopoly gaming experience.
However, obtaining the milestone rewards can be difficult if you are unaware of how to play the event. To this end, the article provides details about the milestone rewards and the way to get them.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event?
The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event will go live at 1 PM ET on July 23, 2025, and you can play the solo banner event until 1 PM ET on July 25, 2025.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To earn points in the Fantastic Garage event, you must roll the dice and land on the Pickup tiles. This will enable you to earn event tokens (Tyres), which will help you progress and get a hold of the exclusive milestone rewards.
The Pickup tiles will be placed randomly on your current board and will change their position once you land on one of them. This type of solo banner event can be the easiest to get hold of rewards; however, it depends on your luck.
Your best chance of landing on the Pickup tiles is when they are placed in consecutive tiles. Meanwhile, you can get double benefits if a Pickup tile is designated for the Railroad tiles. This will help you get more rewards from the ongoing solo tournaments, which come into play only when you land on the Railroad tiles.
Also Read: Monopoly Go Star Wars Sticker Album: Details, stickers, and rewards.
What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event?
As mentioned, the Fantastic Garage event offers 62 milestones. The best rewards include 18, 205 free dice, cash, 2630 Tycoon Racers Flags, and unique sticker packs.
Here are all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event:
To maximize your chances of getting the milestone rewards more than once, you can use the dice multiplier (up to 100x). However, abstain from overspending your accumulated savings that are otherwise hard to obtain.
You can also try out other ongoing tournaments and the partner event (Tycoon Racers) to earn more rewards.
Check out our other stories on Monopoly Go:
- How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go
- Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained
- How to sign out of Monopoly Go
- How many boards are there in Monopoly Go?