Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event: All milestone rewards and how to play

After the success of the Wealth Stream event, the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event arrives today (July 23, 2025). The event celebrates the fast racing theme in the popular virtual board game with the return of the Tycoon Racers event. Fantastic Garage gets added as a solo banner event and offers 62 milestone rewards for an enriched Monopoly gaming experience.

However, obtaining the milestone rewards can be difficult if you are unaware of how to play the event. To this end, the article provides details about the milestone rewards and the way to get them.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event?

The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event will go live at 1 PM ET on July 23, 2025, and you can play the solo banner event until 1 PM ET on July 25, 2025.

To earn points in the Fantastic Garage event, you must roll the dice and land on the Pickup tiles. This will enable you to earn event tokens (Tyres), which will help you progress and get a hold of the exclusive milestone rewards.

The Pickup tiles will be placed randomly on your current board and will change their position once you land on one of them. This type of solo banner event can be the easiest to get hold of rewards; however, it depends on your luck.

Your best chance of landing on the Pickup tiles is when they are placed in consecutive tiles. Meanwhile, you can get double benefits if a Pickup tile is designated for the Railroad tiles. This will help you get more rewards from the ongoing solo tournaments, which come into play only when you land on the Railroad tiles.

What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event?

As mentioned, the Fantastic Garage event offers 62 milestones. The best rewards include 18, 205 free dice, cash, 2630 Tycoon Racers Flags, and unique sticker packs.

Here are all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event:

Milestones Points Required Fantastic Garage Rewards 1 Five 60 Tycoon Racers Flags 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 80 Tycoon Racers Flags 7 35 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 80 Tycoon Racers Flags 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 100 Tycoon Racers Flags 14 80 3x Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 200 Tycoon Racers Flags 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 200 Tycoon Racers Flags 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 220 Tycoon Racers Flags 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 3x Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 220 Tycoon Racers Flags 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 220 Tycoon Racers Flags 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 240 Tycoon Racers Flags 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 240 Tycoon Racers Flags 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 250 Tycoon Racers Flags 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 250 Tycoon Racers Flags 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 270 Tycoon Racers Flags 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

To maximize your chances of getting the milestone rewards more than once, you can use the dice multiplier (up to 100x). However, abstain from overspending your accumulated savings that are otherwise hard to obtain.

You can also try out other ongoing tournaments and the partner event (Tycoon Racers) to earn more rewards.

