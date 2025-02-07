Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event: Milestones, leaderboard rewards, and how to play

Scopely's introduction of the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event marks the return of the racing theme in the virtual board game. The event banner shows mechanics fixing cars, which is a reminder that Tycoon Racers is returning in February 2025. Grease and Glory requires players (also called tycoons) to collect points (in the form of Wwrenches) and obtain lucrative rewards.
The Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event is live and will be available to global users until 1 PM ET on February 7, 2025.
How can you earn points in the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event?
As mentioned earlier, you must collect Wrenches to unlock and progress through the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event.
Here's how you can obtain Wrenches in the Grease and Glory event:
- Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
- Step 2: Complete the obtained task - Shutdown or Bank Heist.
- Step 3: Collect Wrenches.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the amount of Wrenches you can obtain through Shutdown and Bank Heist:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Wrenches
- Shutdown Success - Four Wrenches
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Wrenches
- Large Heist - Six Wrenches
- Bankrupt - Eight Wrenches
What are the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory leaderboard rewards?
In the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event, there are several groups consisting of 100 players. The more you collect Wrenches, the higher you will be placed in your group's leaderboard. This will enable you to get better rewards.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Grease and Glory event:
- 1st position: 850 free dice, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash
- 2nd position: 600 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 3rd position: 400 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 4th position: 300 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 5th position: 250 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 6th position: 200 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 7th position: 150 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 8th position: 100 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash10
- 9th position: 75 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 10th position: 50 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 11th-15th position: 25 free dice and Cash
- 16th-100th position: Cash
What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event?
You can earn up to 40 milestone rewards from the Grease and Glory event. These include unique sticker packs, free dice rolls, Tycoon Racers flags, and more. The Pickaxe tokens can be used in the re-introduced Tycoon Racers event.
Here are all the milestones in the Grease and Glory event:
The return of the racing theme has introduced multiple other daily events. You can take part in them to earn added rewards.
