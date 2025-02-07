  • home icon
Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event: Milestones, leaderboard rewards, and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Feb 07, 2025 08:49 IST
Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event offers rewards in abundance)(Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event offers rewards in abundance (Image via Scopely)

Scopely's introduction of the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event marks the return of the racing theme in the virtual board game. The event banner shows mechanics fixing cars, which is a reminder that Tycoon Racers is returning in February 2025. Grease and Glory requires players (also called tycoons) to collect points (in the form of Wwrenches) and obtain lucrative rewards.

The Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event is live and will be available to global users until 1 PM ET on February 7, 2025.

How can you earn points in the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event?

As mentioned earlier, you must collect Wrenches to unlock and progress through the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event.

Collecting Wrenches is necessary to get more rewards in Grease and Glory event (Image via Scopely)
Collecting Wrenches is necessary to get more rewards in Grease and Glory event (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can obtain Wrenches in the Grease and Glory event:

  • Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
  • Step 2: Complete the obtained task - Shutdown or Bank Heist.
  • Step 3: Collect Wrenches.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the amount of Wrenches you can obtain through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Wrenches
  • Shutdown Success - Four Wrenches

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Wrenches
  • Large Heist - Six Wrenches
  • Bankrupt - Eight Wrenches

What are the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory leaderboard rewards?

In the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event, there are several groups consisting of 100 players. The more you collect Wrenches, the higher you will be placed in your group's leaderboard. This will enable you to get better rewards.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Grease and Glory event:

  • 1st position: 850 free dice, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash
  • 2nd position: 600 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 3rd position: 400 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 4th position: 300 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 5th position: 250 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • 6th position: 200 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • 7th position: 150 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • 8th position: 100 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash10
  • 9th position: 75 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 10th position: 50 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 11th-15th position: 25 free dice and Cash
  • 16th-100th position: Cash

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event?

You can earn up to 40 milestone rewards from the Grease and Glory event. These include unique sticker packs, free dice rolls, Tycoon Racers flags, and more. The Pickaxe tokens can be used in the re-introduced Tycoon Racers event.

Here are all the milestones in the Grease and Glory event:

MilestonePoints Grease And Glory Rewards
11080 Tycoon Racers Flags
22540 Dice Rolls
340Cash
4802x 1-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash
6150100 Tycoon Racers Flags
7100High Roller 5 Minutes
8225150 Dice Rolls
9200120 Tycoon Racers Flags
102503x 2-Star Sticker Pack
11275160 Tycoon Racers Flags
12350225 Dice Rolls
13200Cash Boost 5 Minutes
14300160 Tycoon Racers Flags
153503x 3-Star Sticker Pack
16400250 Dice Rolls
17350200 Tycoon Racers Flags
18450275 Dice Rolls
19250Mega Heist 30 Minutes
20400240 Tycoon Racers Flags
215004x 4-Star Sticker Pack
22650325 Dice Rolls
23600260 Tycoon Racers Flags
24900400 Dice Rolls
25800Cash
26750260 Tycoon Racers Flags
27850Cash
281,000425 Dice Rolls
29500Cash Boost 10 Minutes
30800280 Tycoon Racers Flags
31900Cash
321,500575 Dice Rolls
331,200Cash
341,000300 Tycoon Racers Flags
35750Builder Bash 30 Minutes
362,000700 Dice Rolls
371,500Cash
383,000950 Dice Rolls
392,000Cash
407,0002,500 Dice Rolls

The return of the racing theme has introduced multiple other daily events. You can take part in them to earn added rewards.

