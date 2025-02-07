Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event: Milestones, leaderboard rewards, and how to play

Scopely's introduction of the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event marks the return of the racing theme in the virtual board game. The event banner shows mechanics fixing cars, which is a reminder that Tycoon Racers is returning in February 2025. Grease and Glory requires players (also called tycoons) to collect points (in the form of Wwrenches) and obtain lucrative rewards.

The Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event is live and will be available to global users until 1 PM ET on February 7, 2025.

How can you earn points in the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event?

As mentioned earlier, you must collect Wrenches to unlock and progress through the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event.

Collecting Wrenches is necessary to get more rewards in Grease and Glory event (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can obtain Wrenches in the Grease and Glory event:

Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.

Land on Railroad tiles. Step 2: Complete the obtained task - Shutdown or Bank Heist.

Complete the obtained task - Shutdown or Bank Heist. Step 3: Collect Wrenches.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the amount of Wrenches you can obtain through Shutdown and Bank Heist:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Wrenches

Shutdown Success - Four Wrenches

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Wrenches

Large Heist - Six Wrenches

Bankrupt - Eight Wrenches

Also Read: How to get free Flags for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event.

What are the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory leaderboard rewards?

In the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event, there are several groups consisting of 100 players. The more you collect Wrenches, the higher you will be placed in your group's leaderboard. This will enable you to get better rewards.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Grease and Glory event:

1st position: 850 free dice, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash

850 free dice, Five-star Purple sticker pack, and Cash 2nd position: 600 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

600 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 3rd position: 400 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

400 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 4th position: 300 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

300 free dice, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 5th position: 2 50 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

50 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash 6th position: 200 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

200 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash 7th position: 150 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

150 free dice, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash 8th position: 100 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash10

100 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash10 9th position: 75 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

75 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 10th position: 50 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

50 free dice, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 11th-15th position: 25 free dice and Cash

25 free dice and Cash 16th-100th position: Cash

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained.

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Grease and Glory event?

You can earn up to 40 milestone rewards from the Grease and Glory event. These include unique sticker packs, free dice rolls, Tycoon Racers flags, and more. The Pickaxe tokens can be used in the re-introduced Tycoon Racers event.

Here are all the milestones in the Grease and Glory event:

Milestone Points Grease And Glory Rewards 1 10 80 Tycoon Racers Flags 2 25 40 Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 80 2x 1-Star Sticker Pack

5 120 Cash 6 150 100 Tycoon Racers Flags

7 100 High Roller 5 Minutes 8 225 150 Dice Rolls 9 200 120 Tycoon Racers Flags

10 250 3x 2-Star Sticker Pack

11 275 160 Tycoon Racers Flags

12 350 225 Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 14 300 160 Tycoon Racers Flags

15 350 3x 3-Star Sticker Pack

16 400 250 Dice Rolls 17 350 200 Tycoon Racers Flags 18 450 275 Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist 30 Minutes 20 400 240 Tycoon Racers Flags 21 500 4x 4-Star Sticker Pack

22 650 325 Dice Rolls 23 600 260 Tycoon Racers Flags 24 900 400 Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash 26 750 260 Tycoon Racers Flags 27 850 Cash 28 1,000 425 Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 30 800 280 Tycoon Racers Flags 31 900 Cash 32 1,500 575 Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash 34 1,000 300 Tycoon Racers Flags 35 750 Builder Bash 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash 38 3,000 950 Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash 40 7,000 2,500 Dice Rolls

The return of the racing theme has introduced multiple other daily events. You can take part in them to earn added rewards.

