Monopoly Go Helper Hustle: All milestones, rewards, and how to play

Developer Scopely recently added the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle tournament to the title's daily tournament section. Players worldwide can take part in it and accrue plenty of rewards (Milestone and Leaderboard). The event went live on January 15, 2025, and will remain so until 10 am PT on January 16, 2025.
This article explains how to play the Helper Hustle event and earn rewards.
How to play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event
Every tycoon must accumulate Dolls in the Helper Hustle event to earn rewards.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's how you can collect Dolls in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event:
- Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
- Step 2: Complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
- Step 3: Collect Dolls.
You can obtain Dolls in the ongoing event by following these steps:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Dolls
- Shutdown Success - Four Dolls
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Dolls
- Large Heist - Six Dolls
- Bankrupt - Eight Dolls
- Mega Heist - Twelve Dolls
Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained
What are the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle leaderboard rewards?
In the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event, you will compete against 99 other players (placed together in a group). You must collect Dolls to move through the rankings and earn leaderboard prizes.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Helper Hustle event:
- 1st position: Purple five-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 850 free dice
- 2nd position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 600 free dice
- 3rd position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 400 free dice
- 4th position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 300 free dice
- 5th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 250 free dice
- 6th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 200 free dice
- 7th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 150 free dice
- 8th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 100 free dice
- 9th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 75 free dice
- 10th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 50 free dice
- 11th-15th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack and Cash reward
- 16th-100th position: Cash
Also read: Monopoly Go Haunted Mansion gameplay mechanic explained
What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event?
The Helper Hustle daily tournament offers 50 milestone rewards, including rare Sticker Packs, 10,890 Free Dice, 477 Peg-E Tokens, and various other rewards.
Here are all the milestones in the Helper Hustle event:
You can also take part in other live Monopoly Go events. Playing them will help you earn more rewards.
Read other stories on Monopoly Go: