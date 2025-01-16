  • home icon
Monopoly Go Helper Hustle: All milestones, rewards, and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jan 16, 2025 12:15 IST
Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event continues with the theme of new year celebration (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event continues with a New Year celebration theme (Image via Scopely)

Developer Scopely recently added the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle tournament to the title's daily tournament section. Players worldwide can take part in it and accrue plenty of rewards (Milestone and Leaderboard). The event went live on January 15, 2025, and will remain so until 10 am PT on January 16, 2025.

This article explains how to play the Helper Hustle event and earn rewards.

How to play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event

Every tycoon must accumulate Dolls in the Helper Hustle event to earn rewards.

You must collect dolls in the Helper Hustle event (Image via Scopely)
You must collect dolls in the Helper Hustle event (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can collect Dolls in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event:

  • Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.
  • Step 2: Complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
  • Step 3: Collect Dolls.

You can obtain Dolls in the ongoing event by following these steps:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Dolls
  • Shutdown Success - Four Dolls

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Dolls
  • Large Heist - Six Dolls
  • Bankrupt - Eight Dolls
  • Mega Heist - Twelve Dolls

What are the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle leaderboard rewards?

In the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event, you will compete against 99 other players (placed together in a group). You must collect Dolls to move through the rankings and earn leaderboard prizes.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Helper Hustle event:

  • 1st position: Purple five-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 850 free dice
  • 2nd position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 600 free dice
  • 3rd position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 400 free dice
  • 4th position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 300 free dice
  • 5th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 250 free dice
  • 6th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 200 free dice
  • 7th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 150 free dice
  • 8th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 100 free dice
  • 9th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 75 free dice
  • 10th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 50 free dice
  • 11th-15th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack and Cash reward
  • 16th-100th position: Cash

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event?

The Helper Hustle daily tournament offers 50 milestone rewards, including rare Sticker Packs, 10,890 Free Dice, 477 Peg-E Tokens, and various other rewards.

Here are all the milestones in the Helper Hustle event:

Helper Hustle Milestones

Points Required

Helper Hustle Rewards

1

10

12 Peg-E Tokens

2

25

40 Free Dice Rolls

3

40

Cash Reward

4

80

1-Star Sticker Pack

5

120

Cash Reward

6

150

20 Peg-E Tokens

7

200

High Roller for 5 Minutes

8

250

200 Free Dice Rolls

9

275

25 Peg-E Tokens

10

300

2-Star Sticker Pack

11

350

30 Peg-E Tokens

12

400

275 Free Dice Rolls

13

375

Cash Boost for 5 Minutes

14

425

35 Peg-E Tokens

15

450

3-Star Sticker Pack

16

525

350 Free Dice Rolls

17

550

50 Peg-E Tokens

18

700

450 Free Dice Rolls

19

500

Mega Heist for 25 Minutes

20

700

55 Peg-E Tokens

21

800

4-Star Sticker Pack

22

950

600 Free Dice Rolls

23

900

70 Peg-E Tokens

24

1,150

675 Free Dice Rolls

25

1,000

Cash Reward

26

1,200

80 Peg-E Tokens

27

1,100

Cash Reward

28

1,300

750 Free Dice Rolls

29

950

Cash Boost for 10 Minutes

30

1,400

100 Peg-E Tokens

31

1,400

Cash Reward

32

1,550

4-Star Sticker Pack

33

1,600

Cash Reward

34

2,300

1,250 Free Dice Rolls

35

1,300

Mega Heist for 40 Minutes

36

2,700

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

37

1,800

Cash Reward

38

3,800

1,900 Free Dice Rolls

39

2,200

Cash Reward

40

6,000

3,000 Free Dice Rolls

You can also take part in other live Monopoly Go events. Playing them will help you earn more rewards.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
