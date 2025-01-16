Monopoly Go Helper Hustle: All milestones, rewards, and how to play

Developer Scopely recently added the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle tournament to the title's daily tournament section. Players worldwide can take part in it and accrue plenty of rewards (Milestone and Leaderboard). The event went live on January 15, 2025, and will remain so until 10 am PT on January 16, 2025.

This article explains how to play the Helper Hustle event and earn rewards.

How to play and earn points in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event

Every tycoon must accumulate Dolls in the Helper Hustle event to earn rewards.

You must collect dolls in the Helper Hustle event (Image via Scopely)

Here's how you can collect Dolls in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event:

Step 1: Land on Railroad tiles.

Step 2: Complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect Dolls.

You can obtain Dolls in the ongoing event by following these steps:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Dolls

Shutdown Success - Four Dolls

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Dolls

Large Heist - Six Dolls

Bankrupt - Eight Dolls

Mega Heist - Twelve Dolls

What are the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle leaderboard rewards?

In the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event, you will compete against 99 other players (placed together in a group). You must collect Dolls to move through the rankings and earn leaderboard prizes.

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Helper Hustle event:

1st position: Purple five-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 850 free dice

Purple five-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 850 free dice 2nd position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 600 free dice

Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 600 free dice 3rd position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 400 free dice

Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 400 free dice 4th position: Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 300 free dice

Blue four-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 300 free dice 5th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 250 free dice

Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 250 free dice 6th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 200 free dice

Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 200 free dice 7th position: Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 150 free dice

Pink three-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 150 free dice 8th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 100 free dice

Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 100 free dice 9th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 75 free dice

Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 75 free dice 10th position: Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 50 free dice

Yellow two-star sticker pack, Cash reward, and 50 free dice 11th-15th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack and Cash reward

Two-star Yellow sticker pack and Cash reward 16th-100th position: Cash

What are the milestones in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event?

The Helper Hustle daily tournament offers 50 milestone rewards, including rare Sticker Packs, 10,890 Free Dice, 477 Peg-E Tokens, and various other rewards.

Here are all the milestones in the Helper Hustle event:

Helper Hustle Milestones Points Required Helper Hustle Rewards 1 10 12 Peg-E Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 1-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 20 Peg-E Tokens 7 200 High Roller for 5 Minutes 8 250 200 Free Dice Rolls 9 275 25 Peg-E Tokens 10 300 2-Star Sticker Pack 11 350 30 Peg-E Tokens 12 400 275 Free Dice Rolls 13 375 Cash Boost for 5 Minutes 14 425 35 Peg-E Tokens 15 450 3-Star Sticker Pack 16 525 350 Free Dice Rolls 17 550 50 Peg-E Tokens 18 700 450 Free Dice Rolls 19 500 Mega Heist for 25 Minutes 20 700 55 Peg-E Tokens 21 800 4-Star Sticker Pack 22 950 600 Free Dice Rolls 23 900 70 Peg-E Tokens 24 1,150 675 Free Dice Rolls 25 1,000 Cash Reward 26 1,200 80 Peg-E Tokens 27 1,100 Cash Reward 28 1,300 750 Free Dice Rolls 29 950 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 1,400 100 Peg-E Tokens 31 1,400 Cash Reward 32 1,550 4-Star Sticker Pack 33 1,600 Cash Reward 34 2,300 1,250 Free Dice Rolls 35 1,300 Mega Heist for 40 Minutes 36 2,700 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,800 Cash Reward 38 3,800 1,900 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,200 Cash Reward 40 6,000 3,000 Free Dice Rolls

You can also take part in other live Monopoly Go events. Playing them will help you earn more rewards.

