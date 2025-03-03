  • home icon
Monopoly Go Marble Trouble: Schedule, rewards, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 03, 2025 13:44 IST
The Marble Trouble event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Marble Trouble event is underway (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble tournament to its daily events tab. This is a one-day event that is set to run until March 3, 2025. In Monopoly Go, tournament events occur daily and are a reliable source of Dice Rolls and other resources. Knowing about the rewards offered in an event will help players decide if they are worth the time and dice rolls.

This article highlights the schedule and rewards of the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event.

Monopoly Go Marble Trouble: Everything you need to know

Schedule

The Marble Trouble event arrived in the game at 3 pm ET on March 2 and will run till 12 pm ET on March 3, 2025. Players have almost 24 hours to play and progress in the event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event comprises two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.

Milestone rewards

The Marble Trouble event features a progression-based reward track with 47 milestones. Here is a look at the milestone rewards:

MilestonesPoints required
Marble Trouble rewards
110
Eight Peg-E Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
12 Peg-E Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
15 Peg-E Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
30 Peg-E Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
35 Peg-E Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
40 Peg-E Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
50 Peg-E Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
70 Peg-E Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
75 Peg-E Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
80 Peg-E Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
100 Peg-E Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls
In total, the milestone rewards comprise the following resources:

  • 6,815 Dice Rolls
  • 515 Peg-E Tokens
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Marble Trouble leaderboard Rewards

The Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their final ranking.

The rewards are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event

Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Marble Trouble event, log in during the event duration and collect five points. Afterward, all the collected points are counted toward advancing through the reward track and leaderboard ranks.

Ad

The points can be earned by landing on Railroad tiles triggering mini-games. The point distribution is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
