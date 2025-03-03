Monopoly Go Marble Trouble: Schedule, rewards, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble tournament to its daily events tab. This is a one-day event that is set to run until March 3, 2025. In Monopoly Go, tournament events occur daily and are a reliable source of Dice Rolls and other resources. Knowing about the rewards offered in an event will help players decide if they are worth the time and dice rolls.

This article highlights the schedule and rewards of the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event.

Monopoly Go Marble Trouble: Everything you need to know

Schedule

The Marble Trouble event arrived in the game at 3 pm ET on March 2 and will run till 12 pm ET on March 3, 2025. Players have almost 24 hours to play and progress in the event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event comprises two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.

Milestone rewards

The Marble Trouble event features a progression-based reward track with 47 milestones. Here is a look at the milestone rewards:

Milestones Points required Marble Trouble rewards 1 10 Eight Peg-E Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 12 Peg-E Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 15 Peg-E Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 30 Peg-E Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 35 Peg-E Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 40 Peg-E Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 50 Peg-E Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 70 Peg-E Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 75 Peg-E Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 80 Peg-E Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 100 Peg-E Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

In total, the milestone rewards comprise the following resources:

6,815 Dice Rolls

515 Peg-E Tokens

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album

High Roller at Milestone 7

Marble Trouble leaderboard Rewards

The Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their final ranking.

The rewards are as follows:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward

25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event

Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Marble Trouble event, log in during the event duration and collect five points. Afterward, all the collected points are counted toward advancing through the reward track and leaderboard ranks.

The points can be earned by landing on Railroad tiles triggering mini-games. The point distribution is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Two points Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Four points Large Heist: Six points

Six points Bankrupt: Eight points

