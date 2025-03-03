Monopoly Go Marble Trouble: Schedule, rewards, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble tournament to its daily events tab. This is a one-day event that is set to run until March 3, 2025. In Monopoly Go, tournament events occur daily and are a reliable source of Dice Rolls and other resources. Knowing about the rewards offered in an event will help players decide if they are worth the time and dice rolls.
This article highlights the schedule and rewards of the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event.
Monopoly Go Marble Trouble: Everything you need to know
Schedule
The Marble Trouble event arrived in the game at 3 pm ET on March 2 and will run till 12 pm ET on March 3, 2025. Players have almost 24 hours to play and progress in the event.
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event comprises two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and Milestone.
Milestone rewards
The Marble Trouble event features a progression-based reward track with 47 milestones. Here is a look at the milestone rewards:
In total, the milestone rewards comprise the following resources:
- 6,815 Dice Rolls
- 515 Peg-E Tokens
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Marble Trouble leaderboard Rewards
The Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their final ranking.
The rewards are as follows:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Marble Trouble event
To play the Marble Trouble event, log in during the event duration and collect five points. Afterward, all the collected points are counted toward advancing through the reward track and leaderboard ranks.
The points can be earned by landing on Railroad tiles triggering mini-games. The point distribution is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
