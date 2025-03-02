  • home icon
Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event (March  2, 2025): Schedule, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 02, 2025 21:18 IST
Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event
Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event rewards and more (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event is returning in the title on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and the community is excited to grab all the rewards this event is bringing for them. Arriving alongside the Peg-E Prize Drop, the Rich Exhibit event can also be one of the main sources for exclusive Peg-E Prize event tokens.

However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete events like these, it will be helpful for the players to learn about the list of rewards the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event is bringing to decide whether it is worth the effort. This article will tell you everything you need to know about it.

Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event: Schedule and rewards

As mentioned in our Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Rich Exhibit event arrives on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and will last for 21 hours before expiring on March 3, 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

Mr. Monopoly is arriving with the Rich Exhibit event (Image via Scopely)
Mr. Monopoly is arriving with the Rich Exhibit event (Image via Scopely)

The event has brought 62 milestones, and you can get up to 10,940 dice and 599 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens among other rewards for completing all the milestones of this event. The other rewards you can get from this event include cash, sticker packs, boosters, and more.

Landing on specific tiles will grant points, helping you complete the milestones and grab prizes. Check out the table below for the list of prizes this event is bringing.

MilestonesRewardsPoints
15 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens5 points
225 dice10 points
3Cash15 points
48 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens20 points
530 dice30 points
610 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens25 points
740 dice35 points
8Green Sticker Pack40 points
912 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens40 points
1090 dice125 points
1115 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens45 points
12Cash60 points
1317 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens50 points
14Yellow Sticker Pack 50 points
15125 dice240 points
1618 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens55 points
1755 dice55 points
185 minutes High Roller60 points
1920 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens60 points
20200 dice440 points
2122 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens65 points
2280 dice70 points
23Cash65 points
2425 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens85 points
25350 dice660 points
26Cash70 points
2727 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens100 points
28Cash120 points
29175 dice425 points
3030 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens110 points
31Cash70 points
32100 dice120 points
335 minutes Cash Boost90 points
3435 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens125 points
35450 dice750 points
36120 dice160 points
37Cash200 points
3845 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens240 points
3915 minutes Cash Boost800 points
40225 dice200 points
4140 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens285 points
42Cash250 points
43600 dice1.2K points
4430 minutes Mega Heist235 points
45Cash315 points
4650 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens370 points
47130 dice330 points
48800 dice2K points
4970 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens450 points
50175 dice410 points
51Cash520 points
52650 dice1.45K points
53250 dice600 points
54Cash675 points
55300 dice750 points
561.25K dice3.7K points
57100 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens700 points
58700 dice1.5K points
59Cash950 points
6045 minutes Builder's Bash1.25K points
61Cash1.6K points
624K dice and Purple Sticker Pack8.5K points
While the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event brings plenty of in-game assets to help you progress faster in the game, you must try to grab more sticker packs and Prize Drop tokens.

The Prize Drop tokens will help you participate in the Peg-E Prize Drop event, where you can earn more in-game assets. However, the sticker packs are quite important too. With the Artful Tales season ending soon, these sticker packs can help you complete the sticker albums of this season.

How to win more in the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event

You have to land on specific tiles to grab the tokens from the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event. Land on Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles to earn requisite points to complete each milestone and earn the corresponding rewards.

Landing on each of these tiles will grant you two to five points. Therefore, you might struggle to gather thousands of points that certain milestones require to get unlocked. Using roll multipliers will multiply your earnings in such situations.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
