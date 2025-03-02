Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event (March  2, 2025): Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event is returning in the title on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and the community is excited to grab all the rewards this event is bringing for them. Arriving alongside the Peg-E Prize Drop, the Rich Exhibit event can also be one of the main sources for exclusive Peg-E Prize event tokens.

However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete events like these, it will be helpful for the players to learn about the list of rewards the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event is bringing to decide whether it is worth the effort. This article will tell you everything you need to know about it.

Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event: Schedule and rewards

As mentioned in our Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Rich Exhibit event arrives on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and will last for 21 hours before expiring on March 3, 2025.

Mr. Monopoly is arriving with the Rich Exhibit event (Image via Scopely)

The event has brought 62 milestones, and you can get up to 10,940 dice and 599 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens among other rewards for completing all the milestones of this event. The other rewards you can get from this event include cash, sticker packs, boosters, and more.

Landing on specific tiles will grant points, helping you complete the milestones and grab prizes. Check out the table below for the list of prizes this event is bringing.

Milestones Rewards Points 1 5 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 5 points 2 25 dice 10 points 3 Cash 15 points 4 8 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 20 points 5 30 dice 30 points 6 10 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 25 points 7 40 dice 35 points 8 Green Sticker Pack 40 points 9 12 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 40 points 10 90 dice 125 points 11 15 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 45 points 12 Cash 60 points 13 17 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 50 points 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 50 points 15 125 dice 240 points 16 18 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 55 points 17 55 dice 55 points 18 5 minutes High Roller 60 points 19 20 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 60 points 20 200 dice 440 points 21 22 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 65 points 22 80 dice 70 points 23 Cash 65 points 24 25 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 85 points 25 350 dice 660 points 26 Cash 70 points 27 27 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 100 points 28 Cash 120 points 29 175 dice 425 points 30 30 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 110 points 31 Cash 70 points 32 100 dice 120 points 33 5 minutes Cash Boost 90 points 34 35 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 125 points 35 450 dice 750 points 36 120 dice 160 points 37 Cash 200 points 38 45 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 240 points 39 15 minutes Cash Boost 800 points 40 225 dice 200 points 41 40 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 285 points 42 Cash 250 points 43 600 dice 1.2K points 44 30 minutes Mega Heist 235 points 45 Cash 315 points 46 50 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 370 points 47 130 dice 330 points 48 800 dice 2K points 49 70 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 450 points 50 175 dice 410 points 51 Cash 520 points 52 650 dice 1.45K points 53 250 dice 600 points 54 Cash 675 points 55 300 dice 750 points 56 1.25K dice 3.7K points 57 100 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 700 points 58 700 dice 1.5K points 59 Cash 950 points 60 45 minutes Builder's Bash 1.25K points 61 Cash 1.6K points 62 4K dice and Purple Sticker Pack 8.5K points

While the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event brings plenty of in-game assets to help you progress faster in the game, you must try to grab more sticker packs and Prize Drop tokens.

The Prize Drop tokens will help you participate in the Peg-E Prize Drop event, where you can earn more in-game assets. However, the sticker packs are quite important too. With the Artful Tales season ending soon, these sticker packs can help you complete the sticker albums of this season.

How to win more in the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event

You have to land on specific tiles to grab the tokens from the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event. Land on Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles to earn requisite points to complete each milestone and earn the corresponding rewards.

Landing on each of these tiles will grant you two to five points. Therefore, you might struggle to gather thousands of points that certain milestones require to get unlocked. Using roll multipliers will multiply your earnings in such situations.

