Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event (March  2, 2025): Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event is returning in the title on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and the community is excited to grab all the rewards this event is bringing for them. Arriving alongside the Peg-E Prize Drop, the Rich Exhibit event can also be one of the main sources for exclusive Peg-E Prize event tokens.
However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete events like these, it will be helpful for the players to learn about the list of rewards the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event is bringing to decide whether it is worth the effort. This article will tell you everything you need to know about it.
Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event: Schedule and rewards
As mentioned in our Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Rich Exhibit event arrives on March 2, 2025 (or March 3, 2025, depending on your timezone), and will last for 21 hours before expiring on March 3, 2025.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The event has brought 62 milestones, and you can get up to 10,940 dice and 599 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens among other rewards for completing all the milestones of this event. The other rewards you can get from this event include cash, sticker packs, boosters, and more.
Landing on specific tiles will grant points, helping you complete the milestones and grab prizes. Check out the table below for the list of prizes this event is bringing.
While the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event brings plenty of in-game assets to help you progress faster in the game, you must try to grab more sticker packs and Prize Drop tokens.
The Prize Drop tokens will help you participate in the Peg-E Prize Drop event, where you can earn more in-game assets. However, the sticker packs are quite important too. With the Artful Tales season ending soon, these sticker packs can help you complete the sticker albums of this season.
How to win more in the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event
You have to land on specific tiles to grab the tokens from the Monopoly GO Rich Exhibit event. Land on Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles to earn requisite points to complete each milestone and earn the corresponding rewards.
Landing on each of these tiles will grant you two to five points. Therefore, you might struggle to gather thousands of points that certain milestones require to get unlocked. Using roll multipliers will multiply your earnings in such situations.