Monopoly GO Riches on Set event: Rewards and how to play
The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event has returned as the final milestone event of the Movie Night Season. The event, which arrived on April 28, 2025, brought up to 60 milestones, completing which will help you earn some exciting rewards to boost your in-game progress. However, since these milestones can cost a lot of dice rolls, learning about the reward list can help you decide whether it is worth your efforts.
Ad
This article brings the complete schedule of the Monopoly GO Riches on Set, along with the rewards arriving in this event, and how to win them. Read on to explore more.
Monopoly GO Riches on Set event: Schedule and rewards
The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, and more. With the final Peg-E event of the season being live in the game, many players will also want to grab as many Prize Drop tokens as possible to participate and win more rewards from that as well.
The Riches on Set event began on April 28, 2025, and will last until May 1, 2025. Since the event is concluding along with the Movie Night Season, players should also try to earn Sticker Packs from this event to complete the sticker collection event of this season before its conclusion.
Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards arriving in the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event.
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
5 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
5
2
25 dice
10
3
Cash
15
4
Green Sticker Pack
25
5
50 dice
50
6
8 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
30
7
Green Sticker Pack
35
8
40 dice
40
9
12 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
50
10
150 dice
160
11
Cash
50
12
50 dice
55
13
15 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
65
14
Yellow Sticker Pack
80
15
375 dice
425
16
25 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
70
17
70 dice
80
18
15 minutes Builder's Bash
85
19
Cash
95
20
575 dice
675
21
30 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
100
22
95 dice
115
23
Cash
110
24
35 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
130
25
925 dice
1.15K
26
Pink Sticker Pack
140
27
50 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
150
28
Cash
160
29
575 dice
750
30
65 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
180
31
Cash
190
32
150 dice
210
33
10 minutes Cash Boost
160
34
Cash
230
35
1.1K dice
1.5K
36
70 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
250
37
200 dice
300
38
Cash
450
39
925 dice
1.35K
40
Cash
325
41
80 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
350
42
Cash
375
43
1.4K dice
2.25K
44
15 minutes Wheel Boost
350
45
100 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
450
46
350 dice
575
47
Cash
500
42
1.65K dice
3K
49
110 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
550
50
40 minutes Mega Heist
450
51
Cash
650
52
800 dice
1.8K
53
120 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens
700
54
500 dice
825
55
Cash
950
56
2.2K dice
4.5K
57
15 minutes Cash Boost
500
58
375 dice
800
59
Cash
950
60
625 dice
1.4K
61
Cash
1.5K
62
5K dice
10K
Ad
You can complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles and earning points. Landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles will help you earn these points — the Chance and Utility tiles will grant you two points, while the Tax tile will get you three.
However, these will not be enough to complete milestones that require thousands of points. You can use the roll multipliers during such instances to multiply the points earned and complete the milestones faster. You can check out our previous article for tips on using these roll multipliers.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.