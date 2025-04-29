Monopoly GO Riches on Set event: Rewards and how to play

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event has returned as the final milestone event of the Movie Night Season. The event, which arrived on April 28, 2025, brought up to 60 milestones, completing which will help you earn some exciting rewards to boost your in-game progress. However, since these milestones can cost a lot of dice rolls, learning about the reward list can help you decide whether it is worth your efforts.

Ad

This article brings the complete schedule of the Monopoly GO Riches on Set, along with the rewards arriving in this event, and how to win them. Read on to explore more.

Monopoly GO Riches on Set event: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, and more. With the final Peg-E event of the season being live in the game, many players will also want to grab as many Prize Drop tokens as possible to participate and win more rewards from that as well.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Riches on Set event began on April 28, 2025, and will last until May 1, 2025. Since the event is concluding along with the Movie Night Season, players should also try to earn Sticker Packs from this event to complete the sticker collection event of this season before its conclusion.

Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards arriving in the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event.

Milestone Rewards Points 1 5 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 5 2 25 dice 10 3 Cash 15 4 Green Sticker Pack 25 5 50 dice 50 6 8 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 30 7 Green Sticker Pack 35 8 40 dice 40 9 12 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 50 10 150 dice 160 11 Cash 50 12 50 dice 55 13 15 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 65 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 80 15 375 dice 425 16 25 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 70 17 70 dice 80 18 15 minutes Builder's Bash 85 19 Cash 95 20 575 dice 675 21 30 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 100 22 95 dice 115 23 Cash 110 24 35 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 130 25 925 dice 1.15K 26 Pink Sticker Pack 140 27 50 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 150 28 Cash 160 29 575 dice 750 30 65 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 180 31 Cash 190 32 150 dice 210 33 10 minutes Cash Boost 160 34 Cash 230 35 1.1K dice 1.5K 36 70 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 250 37 200 dice 300 38 Cash 450 39 925 dice 1.35K 40 Cash 325 41 80 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 350 42 Cash 375 43 1.4K dice 2.25K 44 15 minutes Wheel Boost 350 45 100 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 450 46 350 dice 575 47 Cash 500 42 1.65K dice 3K 49 110 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 550 50 40 minutes Mega Heist 450 51 Cash 650 52 800 dice 1.8K 53 120 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens 700 54 500 dice 825 55 Cash 950 56 2.2K dice 4.5K 57 15 minutes Cash Boost 500 58 375 dice 800 59 Cash 950 60 625 dice 1.4K 61 Cash 1.5K 62 5K dice 10K

Ad

You can complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles and earning points. Landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles will help you earn these points — the Chance and Utility tiles will grant you two points, while the Tax tile will get you three.

Also read: Monopoly GO daily events for April 29, 2025

Here is how to earn rewards in the Riches on Set event (Image via Scopely)

However, these will not be enough to complete milestones that require thousands of points. You can use the roll multipliers during such instances to multiply the points earned and complete the milestones faster. You can check out our previous article for tips on using these roll multipliers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More