  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly GO Riches on Set event: Rewards and how to play

Monopoly GO Riches on Set event: Rewards and how to play

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 29, 2025 15:15 IST
Riches on Set Monopoly GO, Monopoly GO Riches on Set event
Monopoly GO Riches on Set rewards explained (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event has returned as the final milestone event of the Movie Night Season. The event, which arrived on April 28, 2025, brought up to 60 milestones, completing which will help you earn some exciting rewards to boost your in-game progress. However, since these milestones can cost a lot of dice rolls, learning about the reward list can help you decide whether it is worth your efforts.

Ad

This article brings the complete schedule of the Monopoly GO Riches on Set, along with the rewards arriving in this event, and how to win them. Read on to explore more.

Monopoly GO Riches on Set event: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Riches on Set event can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, and more. With the final Peg-E event of the season being live in the game, many players will also want to grab as many Prize Drop tokens as possible to participate and win more rewards from that as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

The Riches on Set event began on April 28, 2025, and will last until May 1, 2025. Since the event is concluding along with the Movie Night Season, players should also try to earn Sticker Packs from this event to complete the sticker collection event of this season before its conclusion.

Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards arriving in the Monopoly GO Riches on Set event.

MilestoneRewardsPoints
15 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens5
225 dice10
3Cash15
4Green Sticker Pack25
550 dice50
68 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens30
7Green Sticker Pack35
840 dice40
912 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens50
10150 dice160
11Cash50
1250 dice55
1315 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens65
14Yellow Sticker Pack80
15375 dice425
1625 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens70
1770 dice80
1815 minutes Builder's Bash85
19Cash95
20575 dice675
2130 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens100
2295 dice115
23Cash110
2435 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens130
25925 dice1.15K
26Pink Sticker Pack140
2750 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens150
28Cash160
29575 dice750
3065 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens180
31Cash190
32150 dice210
3310 minutes Cash Boost160
34Cash230
351.1K dice1.5K
3670 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens250
37200 dice300
38Cash450
39925 dice1.35K
40Cash325
4180 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens350
42Cash375
431.4K dice2.25K
4415 minutes Wheel Boost350
45100 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens450
46350 dice575
47Cash500
421.65K dice3K
49110 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens550
5040 minutes Mega Heist450
51Cash650
52800 dice1.8K
53120 Peg-E Prize Drop Tokens700
54500 dice825
55Cash950
562.2K dice4.5K
5715 minutes Cash Boost500
58375 dice800
59Cash950
60625 dice1.4K
61Cash1.5K
625K dice10K
Ad

You can complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles and earning points. Landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles will help you earn these points — the Chance and Utility tiles will grant you two points, while the Tax tile will get you three.

Also read: Monopoly GO daily events for April 29, 2025

Here is how to earn rewards in the Riches on Set event (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn rewards in the Riches on Set event (Image via Scopely)

However, these will not be enough to complete milestones that require thousands of points. You can use the roll multipliers during such instances to multiply the points earned and complete the milestones faster. You can check out our previous article for tips on using these roll multipliers.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications