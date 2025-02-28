Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event is arriving on February 28, 2025, and you can earn plenty of in-game cash and dice; the Racer Tokens will be available as well, helping you earn more prizes from the Snow Racers event. However, since you will have to spend a lot of rolls to complete the event, it will be helpful to learn what rewards you are playing for.
This article brings the complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event. It will also talk about how to win more from it.
Monopoly GO Snowy Resort: Schedule and rewards
The Monopoly GO Snowy Resort begins on February 28, 2025, and will last until the end of the Snow Racers event, i.e., March 2, 2025. It brings 62 milestones, probably because it will be one of the primary sources for the Racer Tokens during this time.
Completing it will help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and over 2.5K Racer Tokens, among other rewards. Check out the list below for all the details regarding the Snowy Resort event.
You must land on specific tiles to gather points, which will help you complete the milestones and earn the rewards. You get plenty of dice, free cash, and more as rewards, but try to earn as many Racer Tokens as possible to participate in the Snow Racers event.
How to earn points for the Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event
The developer specified a few tiles the tycoons must land on to earn more tokens for the Snowy Racers event. The event-exclusive tokens are spread across the board on different tiles. Landing on tiles featuring these will help you earn up to one-to-four each time. However, you can use the roll multipliers to increase your earnings.
Using an x5 or x10 multiplier can help you earn five or 10 times the tokens you will get normally. However, each roll with such multipliers will deduct the same number of dice rolls from your stock. Therefore, players who keep their stock in check and do not get too greedy to earn more tokens often get the best results from these events.
