  • Mobile Games
  Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event: Schedule, rewards, and more

Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 28, 2025 19:20 IST
Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event
The Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event is going live soon (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event is arriving on February 28, 2025, and you can earn plenty of in-game cash and dice; the Racer Tokens will be available as well, helping you earn more prizes from the Snow Racers event. However, since you will have to spend a lot of rolls to complete the event, it will be helpful to learn what rewards you are playing for.

This article brings the complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event. It will also talk about how to win more from it.

Monopoly GO Snowy Resort: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Snowy Resort begins on February 28, 2025, and will last until the end of the Snow Racers event, i.e., March 2, 2025. It brings 62 milestones, probably because it will be one of the primary sources for the Racer Tokens during this time.

You can get boosters like Builder's Bash as rewards for completing certain milestones (Image via Scopely)
You can get boosters like Builder's Bash as rewards for completing certain milestones (Image via Scopely)

Completing it will help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and over 2.5K Racer Tokens, among other rewards. Check out the list below for all the details regarding the Snowy Resort event.

MilestonesRewardsPoints
160 Racer Tokens5 points
230 dice10 points
3Cash 15 points
4Green Sticker pack25 points
550 dice50 points
680 Racer Tokens30 points
7Green Sticker Pack35 points
840 dice40 points
980 Racer Tokens50 points
10150 dice160 points
11Cash50 points
1250 dice55 points
13100 Racer Tokens65 points
14Yellow Sticker Pack80 points
15375 dice425 points
16200 Racer Tokens70 points
1770 dice80 points
1815 minutes Builder's Bash65 points
19Cash25 points
20550 dice675 points
21200 Racer Tokens100 points
2290 dice115 points
23Cash110 points
24220 Racer Tokens130 points
25900 dice1150 points
26Pink Sticker pack140 points
27220 Racer Tokens150 points
28Cash160 points
29575 dice750 points
30220 Racer Tokens180 points
31Cash190 points
32150 dice210 points
3310 minutes Cash Boost160 points
34Cash230 points
351.1K dice1.5K points
36240 Racer Tokens250 points
37200 dice300 points
38Blue Sticker Pack450 points
39925 dice1.35K points
40Cash 325 points
41240 Racer Tokens350 points
42Cash375 points
431.4K dice2.25 points
4410 minutes Wheel Boost350 points
45250 Racer Tokens450 points
46350 dice575 points
47Cash550 points
481.65K dice3K points
49250 Racer Tokens550 points
5040 minutes Mega Heist450 points
51Cash650 points
52Purple Sticker Pack1.8K points
53270 Racer Tokens700 points
54Cash825 points
55500 dice950 points
562.3K dice4.5K points
5715 minutes Cash Boost500 points
58375 dice800 points
59Cash950 points
60625 dice1.4K points
61Cash1.5K points
625K dice and Purple Sticker Pack10K points
You must land on specific tiles to gather points, which will help you complete the milestones and earn the rewards. You get plenty of dice, free cash, and more as rewards, but try to earn as many Racer Tokens as possible to participate in the Snow Racers event.

How to earn points for the Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event

The developer specified a few tiles the tycoons must land on to earn more tokens for the Snowy Racers event. The event-exclusive tokens are spread across the board on different tiles. Landing on tiles featuring these will help you earn up to one-to-four each time. However, you can use the roll multipliers to increase your earnings.

Using an x5 or x10 multiplier can help you earn five or 10 times the tokens you will get normally. However, each roll with such multipliers will deduct the same number of dice rolls from your stock. Therefore, players who keep their stock in check and do not get too greedy to earn more tokens often get the best results from these events.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
