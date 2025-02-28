Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event is arriving on February 28, 2025, and you can earn plenty of in-game cash and dice; the Racer Tokens will be available as well, helping you earn more prizes from the Snow Racers event. However, since you will have to spend a lot of rolls to complete the event, it will be helpful to learn what rewards you are playing for.

This article brings the complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event. It will also talk about how to win more from it.

Monopoly GO Snowy Resort: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Snowy Resort begins on February 28, 2025, and will last until the end of the Snow Racers event, i.e., March 2, 2025. It brings 62 milestones, probably because it will be one of the primary sources for the Racer Tokens during this time.

You can get boosters like Builder's Bash as rewards for completing certain milestones (Image via Scopely)

Completing it will help you earn more than 17K dice rolls and over 2.5K Racer Tokens, among other rewards. Check out the list below for all the details regarding the Snowy Resort event.

Milestones Rewards Points 1 60 Racer Tokens 5 points 2 30 dice 10 points 3 Cash 15 points 4 Green Sticker pack 25 points 5 50 dice 50 points 6 80 Racer Tokens 30 points 7 Green Sticker Pack 35 points 8 40 dice 40 points 9 80 Racer Tokens 50 points 10 150 dice 160 points 11 Cash 50 points 12 50 dice 55 points 13 100 Racer Tokens 65 points 14 Yellow Sticker Pack 80 points 15 375 dice 425 points 16 200 Racer Tokens 70 points 17 70 dice 80 points 18 15 minutes Builder's Bash 65 points 19 Cash 25 points 20 550 dice 675 points 21 200 Racer Tokens 100 points 22 90 dice 115 points 23 Cash 110 points 24 220 Racer Tokens 130 points 25 900 dice 1150 points 26 Pink Sticker pack 140 points 27 220 Racer Tokens 150 points 28 Cash 160 points 29 575 dice 750 points 30 220 Racer Tokens 180 points 31 Cash 190 points 32 150 dice 210 points 33 10 minutes Cash Boost 160 points 34 Cash 230 points 35 1.1K dice 1.5K points 36 240 Racer Tokens 250 points 37 200 dice 300 points 38 Blue Sticker Pack 450 points 39 925 dice 1.35K points 40 Cash 325 points 41 240 Racer Tokens 350 points 42 Cash 375 points 43 1.4K dice 2.25 points 44 10 minutes Wheel Boost 350 points 45 250 Racer Tokens 450 points 46 350 dice 575 points 47 Cash 550 points 48 1.65K dice 3K points 49 250 Racer Tokens 550 points 50 40 minutes Mega Heist 450 points 51 Cash 650 points 52 Purple Sticker Pack 1.8K points 53 270 Racer Tokens 700 points 54 Cash 825 points 55 500 dice 950 points 56 2.3K dice 4.5K points 57 15 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 58 375 dice 800 points 59 Cash 950 points 60 625 dice 1.4K points 61 Cash 1.5K points 62 5K dice and Purple Sticker Pack 10K points

You must land on specific tiles to gather points, which will help you complete the milestones and earn the rewards. You get plenty of dice, free cash, and more as rewards, but try to earn as many Racer Tokens as possible to participate in the Snow Racers event.

How to earn points for the Monopoly GO Snowy Resort event

The developer specified a few tiles the tycoons must land on to earn more tokens for the Snowy Racers event. The event-exclusive tokens are spread across the board on different tiles. Landing on tiles featuring these will help you earn up to one-to-four each time. However, you can use the roll multipliers to increase your earnings.

Using an x5 or x10 multiplier can help you earn five or 10 times the tokens you will get normally. However, each roll with such multipliers will deduct the same number of dice rolls from your stock. Therefore, players who keep their stock in check and do not get too greedy to earn more tokens often get the best results from these events.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

