  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards: Rewards and how to play

Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards: Rewards and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 29, 2025 13:56 IST
The Tycoons Award event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)
The Tycoons Award event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards tournament to the daily event tab. It is a two-day event that grants Cash, Sticker Packs, and other crucial resources as rewards. That said, knowing the exact rewards offered is also necessary, as it can help players decide if the event is worth investing the Dice Rolls and time or not.

Ad

This article further highlights the details of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event: All you need to know

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The details of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event are given below:

Duration

The event arrived on April 28, 2025, at 1 PM ET, and it will run till April 30, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Players have exactly 24 hours to play and complete the event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event features two sets of rewards:

Milestone rewards

These are granted for advancing through a progression-based reward track by collecting points. The reward list is given below:

Ad
Tycoon Awards MilestonesPoints Required
Tycoon Awards Rewards
115
10 Peg-E Tokens
240
40 Free Dice Rolls
360Cash
4100
Green Sticker Pack
5125Cash
6200
15 Free Dice Rolls
7220
High Roller (5 Minutes)
8350
150 Free Dice Rolls
9300
25 Peg-E Tokens
10350
Yellow Sticker Pack
11525
200 Free Dice Rolls
12450
30 Peg-E Tokens
13300
Cash Boost (5 Minutes)
14400
Pink Sticker Pack
15500
45 Peg-E Tokens
16650
250 Free Dice Rolls
17600Cash
18600
50 Peg-E Tokens
19650Cash
20900
325 Free Dice Rolls
21750
70 Peg-E Tokens
22500
Mega Heist (25 Minutes)
23750Cash
241,200
375 Free Dice Rolls
25850
80 Peg-E Tokens
261,000
400 Free Dice Rolls
27850Cash
281,500
425 Free Dice Rolls
29750
Cash Boost (10 Minutes)
30950
100 Peg-E Tokens
311,100Cash
321,800
475 Free Dice Rolls
331,100
110 Peg-E Tokens
342,200
525 Free Dice Rolls
35750
Mega Heist (40 Minutes)
362,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
371,250Cash
382,750
600 Free Dice Rolls
391,300
120 Peg-E Tokens
403,100
650 Free Dice Rolls
411,500Cash
424,000
750 Free Dice Rolls
431,500
130 Peg-E Tokens
444,500
775 Free Dice Rolls
451,250
Wheel Boost (15 Minutes)
465,000
825 Free Dice Rolls
471,750Cash
4815,000
4,000 Free Dice Rolls
Ad

Leaderboard reward

The Tycoon Awards event sorts players into random groups of 100 and ranks them based on the points earned. All the Leaderboard rewards in the MoGo Tycoon Awards event are listed below:

  • Rank 1: 1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Movie Night Album, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 9 and 10: 100 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 and 15: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 21 to 100: Cash Reward
Ad

Also read: How to unlock Prestige Sticker sets in Monopoly Go?

How to play the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event

Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the Tycoon Awards event, you must log in during the event and collect five points. These points are granted for playing Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames.

Ad

The points are granted as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: 8 points
  • Large Heist: 12 points
  • Bankrupt: 16 points

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications