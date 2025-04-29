Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards tournament to the daily event tab. It is a two-day event that grants Cash, Sticker Packs, and other crucial resources as rewards. That said, knowing the exact rewards offered is also necessary, as it can help players decide if the event is worth investing the Dice Rolls and time or not.

This article further highlights the details of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event: All you need to know

The details of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event are given below:

Duration

The event arrived on April 28, 2025, at 1 PM ET, and it will run till April 30, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Players have exactly 24 hours to play and complete the event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event features two sets of rewards:

Milestone rewards

These are granted for advancing through a progression-based reward track by collecting points. The reward list is given below:

Tycoon Awards Milestones Points Required Tycoon Awards Rewards 1 15 10 Peg-E Tokens 2 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 60 Cash 4 100 Green Sticker Pack 5 125 Cash 6 200 15 Free Dice Rolls 7 220 High Roller (5 Minutes) 8 350 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 300 25 Peg-E Tokens 10 350 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 525 200 Free Dice Rolls 12 450 30 Peg-E Tokens 13 300 Cash Boost (5 Minutes) 14 400 Pink Sticker Pack 15 500 45 Peg-E Tokens 16 650 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 600 Cash 18 600 50 Peg-E Tokens 19 650 Cash 20 900 325 Free Dice Rolls 21 750 70 Peg-E Tokens 22 500 Mega Heist (25 Minutes) 23 750 Cash 24 1,200 375 Free Dice Rolls 25 850 80 Peg-E Tokens 26 1,000 400 Free Dice Rolls 27 850 Cash 28 1,500 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 750 Cash Boost (10 Minutes) 30 950 100 Peg-E Tokens 31 1,100 Cash 32 1,800 475 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,100 110 Peg-E Tokens 34 2,200 525 Free Dice Rolls 35 750 Mega Heist (40 Minutes) 36 2,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,250 Cash 38 2,750 600 Free Dice Rolls 39 1,300 120 Peg-E Tokens 40 3,100 650 Free Dice Rolls 41 1,500 Cash 42 4,000 750 Free Dice Rolls 43 1,500 130 Peg-E Tokens 44 4,500 775 Free Dice Rolls 45 1,250 Wheel Boost (15 Minutes) 46 5,000 825 Free Dice Rolls 47 1,750 Cash 48 15,000 4,000 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard reward

The Tycoon Awards event sorts players into random groups of 100 and ranks them based on the points earned. All the Leaderboard rewards in the MoGo Tycoon Awards event are listed below:

Rank 1: 1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Movie Night Album, Cash Reward

1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Movie Night Album, Cash Reward Rank 2: 700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 3: 500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 4: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 5: 350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 6: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 7: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 8: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Ranks 9 and 10: 100 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Ranks 11 and 15: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls and Cash Reward

25 Dice Rolls and Cash Reward Ranks 21 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event

Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the Tycoon Awards event, you must log in during the event and collect five points. These points are granted for playing Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames.

The points are granted as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: 8 points

Large Heist: 12 points

Bankrupt: 16 points

