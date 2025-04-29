Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards tournament to the daily event tab. It is a two-day event that grants Cash, Sticker Packs, and other crucial resources as rewards. That said, knowing the exact rewards offered is also necessary, as it can help players decide if the event is worth investing the Dice Rolls and time or not.
This article further highlights the details of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event.
Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event: All you need to know
The details of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event are given below:
Duration
The event arrived on April 28, 2025, at 1 PM ET, and it will run till April 30, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Players have exactly 24 hours to play and complete the event.
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event features two sets of rewards:
Milestone rewards
These are granted for advancing through a progression-based reward track by collecting points. The reward list is given below:
Leaderboard reward
The Tycoon Awards event sorts players into random groups of 100 and ranks them based on the points earned. All the Leaderboard rewards in the MoGo Tycoon Awards event are listed below:
- Rank 1: 1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Movie Night Album, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Ranks 9 and 10: 100 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 and 15: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls and Cash Reward
- Ranks 21 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Tycoon Awards event
To participate in the Tycoon Awards event, you must log in during the event and collect five points. These points are granted for playing Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames.
The points are granted as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: 8 points
- Large Heist: 12 points
- Bankrupt: 16 points
