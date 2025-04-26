Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga (April 26, 2025): Schedule and rewards, explained

The Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament is arriving on the final day of the Adventure Club Viking Partners event. The new tournament brings 40 milestones that you can complete to earn the corresponding rewards. However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones, it becomes crucial to learn about the complete list of rewards arriving in the game.

Read on to learn about the complete schedule as well as the rewards list of the Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament.

Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament schedule and rewards

The Valhalla Saga tournament begins on April 26, 2025, and it is scheduled to last 27 hours, which means it will conclude with the Partners event on April 27, 2025 (or April 28, depending on your timezone).

You can complete 40 milestones by earning requisite points by completing certain tasks. The rewards include dice rolls and Partner event tokens. However, with the Movie Night Season's sticker collection event ending soon, most players will aim for the Sticker Packs that can help them complete Sticker Albums to earn more rewards.

The table below lists all rewards for the Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 2 Adventure Club event tokens 10 2 40 dice 25 3 Cash 40 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 5 Cash 120 6 2 Adventure Cub event tokens 150 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 8 150 dice 225 9 3 Adventure Club event tokens 200 10 Yellow Sticker pack 250 11 3 Adventure Club event tokens 275 12 225 dice 350 13 3 Adventure Club event tokens 200 14 5 minutes Cash Boost 300 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 16 250 dice 400 17 4 Adventure Club event tokens 350 18 275 dice 450 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 20 4 Adventure Club event tokens 400 21 Cash 500 22 325 dice 650 23 5 Adventure Club event tokens 600 24 400 dice 900 25 Cash 800 26 5 Adventure Club event tokens 750 27 Cash 850 28 425 dice 1K 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 30 5 Adventure Club event tokens 800 31 Cash 900 32 575 dice 1.5K 33 Cash 1.2K 34 6 Adventure Club event tokens 1K 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 36 700 dice 2K 37 Cash 1.5K 38 950 dice 3K 39 Cash 2K 40 2.5K dice 7K

You can earn points to complete the milestones by completing tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists upon landing on the Railroad tiles. Each unsuccessful Shutdown gives you two points, while each successful one will help you earn four points.

Also read: Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration

Here is the point breakdown for Monopoly GO tournaments (Image for reference via Scopely)

Similarly, each Small Bank Heist will earn you four points, while the Large ones will earn you six points, and the Bankrupt Heists will earn you eight points. However, this will not be enough when you need thousands of points to complete certain milestones.

You can use the roll multipliers feature to multiply your points earning, so that you can complete the event fast. Check out our article for tips on using the roll multipliers feature.

