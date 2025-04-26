Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga (April 26, 2025): Schedule and rewards, explained

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 26, 2025 16:25 IST
Monopoly GO valhalla Saga
All rewards and milestones for the Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament is arriving on the final day of the Adventure Club Viking Partners event. The new tournament brings 40 milestones that you can complete to earn the corresponding rewards. However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones, it becomes crucial to learn about the complete list of rewards arriving in the game.

Read on to learn about the complete schedule as well as the rewards list of the Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament.

Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament schedule and rewards

The Valhalla Saga tournament begins on April 26, 2025, and it is scheduled to last 27 hours, which means it will conclude with the Partners event on April 27, 2025 (or April 28, depending on your timezone).

You can complete 40 milestones by earning requisite points by completing certain tasks. The rewards include dice rolls and Partner event tokens. However, with the Movie Night Season's sticker collection event ending soon, most players will aim for the Sticker Packs that can help them complete Sticker Albums to earn more rewards.

The table below lists all rewards for the Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
12 Adventure Club event tokens10
240 dice25
3Cash40
4Green Sticker Pack80
5Cash120
62 Adventure Cub event tokens150
75 minutes High Roller100
8150 dice225
93 Adventure Club event tokens200
10Yellow Sticker pack250
113 Adventure Club event tokens275
12225 dice350
133 Adventure Club event tokens200
145 minutes Cash Boost 300
15Pink Sticker Pack350
16250 dice400
174 Adventure Club event tokens350
18275 dice450
1930 minutes Mega Heist250
204 Adventure Club event tokens400
21Cash500
22325 dice650
235 Adventure Club event tokens600
24400 dice900
25Cash800
265 Adventure Club event tokens750
27Cash850
28425 dice1K
2910 minutes Cash Boost500
305 Adventure Club event tokens800
31Cash900
32575 dice1.5K
33Cash1.2K
346 Adventure Club event tokens1K
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750
36700 dice2K
37Cash1.5K
38950 dice3K
39Cash2K
402.5K dice7K
You can earn points to complete the milestones by completing tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists upon landing on the Railroad tiles. Each unsuccessful Shutdown gives you two points, while each successful one will help you earn four points.

Also read: Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration

Here is the point breakdown for Monopoly GO tournaments (Image for reference via Scopely)
Here is the point breakdown for Monopoly GO tournaments (Image for reference via Scopely)

Similarly, each Small Bank Heist will earn you four points, while the Large ones will earn you six points, and the Bankrupt Heists will earn you eight points. However, this will not be enough when you need thousands of points to complete certain milestones.

You can use the roll multipliers feature to multiply your points earning, so that you can complete the event fast. Check out our article for tips on using the roll multipliers feature.

