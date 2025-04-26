Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga (April 26, 2025): Schedule and rewards, explained
The Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament is arriving on the final day of the Adventure Club Viking Partners event. The new tournament brings 40 milestones that you can complete to earn the corresponding rewards. However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones, it becomes crucial to learn about the complete list of rewards arriving in the game.
Read on to learn about the complete schedule as well as the rewards list of the Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament.
Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament schedule and rewards
The Valhalla Saga tournament begins on April 26, 2025, and it is scheduled to last 27 hours, which means it will conclude with the Partners event on April 27, 2025 (or April 28, depending on your timezone).
You can complete 40 milestones by earning requisite points by completing certain tasks. The rewards include dice rolls and Partner event tokens. However, with the Movie Night Season's sticker collection event ending soon, most players will aim for the Sticker Packs that can help them complete Sticker Albums to earn more rewards.
The table below lists all rewards for the Monopoly GO Valhalla Saga tournament:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
2 Adventure Club event tokens
10
2
40 dice
25
3
Cash
40
4
Green Sticker Pack
80
5
Cash
120
6
2 Adventure Cub event tokens
150
7
5 minutes High Roller
100
8
150 dice
225
9
3 Adventure Club event tokens
200
10
Yellow Sticker pack
250
11
3 Adventure Club event tokens
275
12
225 dice
350
13
3 Adventure Club event tokens
200
14
5 minutes Cash Boost
300
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350
16
250 dice
400
17
4 Adventure Club event tokens
350
18
275 dice
450
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250
20
4 Adventure Club event tokens
400
21
Cash
500
22
325 dice
650
23
5 Adventure Club event tokens
600
24
400 dice
900
25
Cash
800
26
5 Adventure Club event tokens
750
27
Cash
850
28
425 dice
1K
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500
30
5 Adventure Club event tokens
800
31
Cash
900
32
575 dice
1.5K
33
Cash
1.2K
34
6 Adventure Club event tokens
1K
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750
36
700 dice
2K
37
Cash
1.5K
38
950 dice
3K
39
Cash
2K
40
2.5K dice
7K
You can earn points to complete the milestones by completing tasks like Shutdowns and Bank Heists upon landing on the Railroad tiles. Each unsuccessful Shutdown gives you two points, while each successful one will help you earn four points.
Similarly, each Small Bank Heist will earn you four points, while the Large ones will earn you six points, and the Bankrupt Heists will earn you eight points. However, this will not be enough when you need thousands of points to complete certain milestones.
You can use the roll multipliers feature to multiply your points earning, so that you can complete the event fast. Check out our article for tips on using the roll multipliers feature.
