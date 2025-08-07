  • home icon
  Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting (August 2025): Schedule, Riftborne Great Girros, and more

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting (August 2025): Schedule, Riftborne Great Girros, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Aug 07, 2025 12:50 GMT
Even Happier Great Sword Hunting is just around the corner! (Image via Niantic)
Even Happier Great Sword Hunting is just around the corner! (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting event will go live on August 11, 2025, and continue until August 17, 2025. This time, the monthly event will feature a new Riftborne Monster, Style Selection for great swords, certain great swords and armor's boost, more group hunt rewards, and many bonuses.

Read on to learn about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting August 2025 event in more detail.

Also Read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting

Great Girros and other monsters

In the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting event, Great Girros will appear as a Riftborne monster. After its arrival, you can customize the style of Great Girros' weapons as well.

Furthermore, fewer materials will be required to forge and upgrade Great Girros' weapons for a limited time.

Here are other monsters that will appear during the event:

  • Nargacuga
  • Tigrex
  • Glavenus
  • Bishaten
  • Bazelgeuse

Style selection for great swords

You can now change the style of great swords forged or upgraded with materials from Riftborne monsters, thanks to the new Style Customization feature. Long-press actions and combos will also be changed based on your customization.

Event bonuses

Completing limited-time quests, such as slaying Bazelgeuse and Glavenus, will reward you with Bazelgeuse, Dazzling Eggs, and Glavenus monster materials. The possibility of receiving a Shining Egg for slaying certain monsters will also be present.

Great Sword Training Quest

These quests will challenge you with slaying monsters while equipped with a specific great sword or armor and, in turn, reward you with a generous amount of Zenny and monster materials.

Other event effects

  • Certain great swords and armor will be boosted.
  • More chance to collect Shining Eggs.
  • More rewards for Hunt-a-thons.
  • Extra reward slot for Hunt-a-thons.
  • Extra rewards for group hunts.
  • The appearance of more dimensionally linked monsters.
Premium Quests

Premium Quests are the challenges unlocked by exchanging gems in the in-game shop. Completing these challenges yields valuable rewards. You can purchase these quests between August 11, 2025, and August 17, 2025, and complete them anytime between the arrival of the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting event and September 11, 2025.

Here are these quests and their rewards:

Nargacuga Premium Quest

  • Nargacuga Marrow × 5
  • Nargacuga Scale × 25
  • Nargacuga Blackfur × 25
  • Nargacuga Tail × 15
  • Nargacuga Fang × 15
  • Nargacuga Tailspike × 10
  • Nargacuga Cutwing × 10
Tigrex Premium Quest

  • Tigrex Plate × 5
  • Tigrex Scale × 25
  • Tigrex Shell × 25
  • Tigrex Tail × 15
  • Tigrex Fang × 15
  • Tigrex Claw × 10
  • Tigrex Scalp × 10

Glavenus Premium Quest

  • Glavenus Plate × 5
  • Glavenus Scale × 25
  • Glavenus Shell × 25
  • Glavenus Tailedge × 15
  • Glavenus Bone × 15
  • Glavenus Fang × 10
  • Glavenus Pyroshell × 10

Bazelgeuse Premium Quest

  • Bazelgeuse Plate × 5
  • Bazelgeuse Scale × 25
  • Bazelgeuse Shell × 25
  • Bazelgeuse Tail × 15
  • Bazelgeuse Claw × 15
  • Bazelgeuse Wing × 10
  • Bazelgeuse Glandflux × 10

Also Read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
