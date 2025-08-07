Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting (August 2025): Schedule, Riftborne Great Girros, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting event will go live on August 11, 2025, and continue until August 17, 2025. This time, the monthly event will feature a new Riftborne Monster, Style Selection for great swords, certain great swords and armor's boost, more group hunt rewards, and many bonuses.Read on to learn about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting August 2025 event in more detail.Also Read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineupEverything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword HuntingGreat Girros and other monstersIn the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting event, Great Girros will appear as a Riftborne monster. After its arrival, you can customize the style of Great Girros' weapons as well.Furthermore, fewer materials will be required to forge and upgrade Great Girros' weapons for a limited time.Here are other monsters that will appear during the event:NargacugaTigrexGlavenusBishatenBazelgeuseStyle selection for great swordsYou can now change the style of great swords forged or upgraded with materials from Riftborne monsters, thanks to the new Style Customization feature. Long-press actions and combos will also be changed based on your customization.Event bonusesCompleting limited-time quests, such as slaying Bazelgeuse and Glavenus, will reward you with Bazelgeuse, Dazzling Eggs, and Glavenus monster materials. The possibility of receiving a Shining Egg for slaying certain monsters will also be present.Great Sword Training QuestThese quests will challenge you with slaying monsters while equipped with a specific great sword or armor and, in turn, reward you with a generous amount of Zenny and monster materials.Other event effectsCertain great swords and armor will be boosted.More chance to collect Shining Eggs.More rewards for Hunt-a-thons.Extra reward slot for Hunt-a-thons.Extra rewards for group hunts.The appearance of more dimensionally linked monsters.Certain great swords and armor will be boosted.Premium QuestsPremium Quests are the challenges unlocked by exchanging gems in the in-game shop. Completing these challenges yields valuable rewards. You can purchase these quests between August 11, 2025, and August 17, 2025, and complete them anytime between the arrival of the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Great Sword Hunting event and September 11, 2025.Here are these quests and their rewards:Nargacuga Premium QuestNargacuga Marrow × 5Nargacuga Scale × 25Nargacuga Blackfur × 25Nargacuga Tail × 15Nargacuga Fang × 15Nargacuga Tailspike × 10Nargacuga Cutwing × 10Tigrex Premium QuestTigrex Plate × 5Tigrex Scale × 25Tigrex Shell × 25Tigrex Tail × 15Tigrex Fang × 15Tigrex Claw × 10Tigrex Scalp × 10Glavenus Premium QuestGlavenus Plate × 5Glavenus Scale × 25Glavenus Shell × 25Glavenus Tailedge × 15Glavenus Bone × 15Glavenus Fang × 10Glavenus Pyroshell × 10Bazelgeuse Premium QuestBazelgeuse Plate × 5Bazelgeuse Scale × 25Bazelgeuse Shell × 25Bazelgeuse Tail × 15Bazelgeuse Claw × 15Bazelgeuse Wing × 10Bazelgeuse Glandflux × 10Also Read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored