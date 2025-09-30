  • home icon
  Monster Hunter Now October 2025 event lineup: All events explored

Monster Hunter Now October 2025 event lineup: All events explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 30, 2025 08:37 GMT
The October event lineup is here! (Image via Niantic)
The October event lineup is here (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now October 2025 event lineup has been released. It features Zenny Rush Quest, Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo, Driftsmelting Bonanza, and MH Now Halloween 2025. Riftborne Magnamalo will also appear this season.

This article provides the entire event lineup.

All festivities in the Monster Hunter Now October 2025 event lineup

Zenny Rush Quest

From October 6, 2025, through October 12, 2025, Zenny Rush Quest will feature more frequent appearances of Season 7's Espinas, while only Deviljho will invade volatile territories.

Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo

This event starts on October 13, 2025, and lasts until October 19, 2025. It will feature more frequent appearances by Riftborne Magnamalo. Furthermore, commemorative quests will be available to accentuate the addition of bow styles.

Driftsmelting Bonanza

From October 20, 2025, through October 26, 2025, this season's Driftsmelting Bonanza will feature a new type of Driftstone. However, no further announcement has been made regarding this festivity.

MH Now Halloween 2025

MH Now Halloween 2025 will kick off on October 27, 2025, and end on November 2, 2025. It will introduce a new monster, Brute Tigrex. There will also be Halloween-themed exclusive weapons and some special layered equipment.

Other content featured in the Monster Hunter Now October season

New Riftborne Monster: Magnamalo

Magnamalo will arrive as a new Riftborne monster in the game. This means players will be able to customize their Magnamalo weapon.

Also, for a limited time, gamers will need fewer materials to forge and upgrade Magnamalo weapons.

Unlocked Style Selection: Bow

With the imminent Style Customization feature, players can change the Style of their bows.

  • Dodgebolt: This Style uses Dodgebolt and Arc Shot to ensure a rapid offense.
  • Power Volley: This Style ends combos with Power Volley, capitalizing on strengthened Charged Shots.
Event-exclusive packs

The season will introduce some fresh limited-time packs, available from the in-game shop and Web Store from October 1, 2025, until October 31, 2025.

Here are the items to arrive for sale:

Suit A Pack

  • Suit A layered equipment: Comes in two parts – Chest and Legs.

Suit B Pack

  • Suit B layered equipment: Comes in two parts – Chest and Legs

FAQs related to Monster Hunter Now

Can everyone participate in the in-game events?

No, only those who have completed the prologue can participate in the in-game events.

How to unlock Driftsmelting in Monster Hunter Now

To unlock Driftsmelting, you must complete the pre-season story.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

