Monster Hunter Now October 2025 event lineup: All events explored

The Monster Hunter Now October 2025 event lineup has been released. It features Zenny Rush Quest, Assault of the Riftborne Magnamalo, Driftsmelting Bonanza, and MH Now Halloween 2025. Riftborne Magnamalo will also appear this season.This article provides the entire event lineup.All festivities in the Monster Hunter Now October 2025 event lineupZenny Rush QuestFrom October 6, 2025, through October 12, 2025, Zenny Rush Quest will feature more frequent appearances of Season 7's Espinas, while only Deviljho will invade volatile territories.Assault of the Riftborne MagnamaloThis event starts on October 13, 2025, and lasts until October 19, 2025. It will feature more frequent appearances by Riftborne Magnamalo. Furthermore, commemorative quests will be available to accentuate the addition of bow styles.Driftsmelting BonanzaFrom October 20, 2025, through October 26, 2025, this season's Driftsmelting Bonanza will feature a new type of Driftstone. However, no further announcement has been made regarding this festivity.MH Now Halloween 2025MH Now Halloween 2025 will kick off on October 27, 2025, and end on November 2, 2025. It will introduce a new monster, Brute Tigrex. There will also be Halloween-themed exclusive weapons and some special layered equipment.Other content featured in the Monster Hunter Now October seasonNew Riftborne Monster: MagnamaloMagnamalo will arrive as a new Riftborne monster in the game. This means players will be able to customize their Magnamalo weapon.Also, for a limited time, gamers will need fewer materials to forge and upgrade Magnamalo weapons.Unlocked Style Selection: BowWith the imminent Style Customization feature, players can change the Style of their bows.Dodgebolt: This Style uses Dodgebolt and Arc Shot to ensure a rapid offense.Power Volley: This Style ends combos with Power Volley, capitalizing on strengthened Charged Shots.Event-exclusive packsThe season will introduce some fresh limited-time packs, available from the in-game shop and Web Store from October 1, 2025, until October 31, 2025.Here are the items to arrive for sale:Suit A PackSuit A layered equipment: Comes in two parts – Chest and Legs.Suit B PackSuit B layered equipment: Comes in two parts – Chest and LegsFAQs related to Monster Hunter NowCan everyone participate in the in-game events?No, only those who have completed the prologue can participate in the in-game events.How to unlock Driftsmelting in Monster Hunter NowTo unlock Driftsmelting, you must complete the pre-season story.