  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans announces optional update for bug fixes

Clash of Clans announces optional update for bug fixes

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 13, 2025 14:00 GMT
Clash of Clans optional update
Optional update in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Developer Supercell has announced an optional Clash of Clans update bringing some important bug fixes. The COC October 2025 update was harsh on the game's tester team, as players had been reporting bugs since launch. It started with the Revenge - Ore glitch, gifting Starry Ores to players, after which, login issues, unprecedented Equipment loss, and other bugs followed.

Ad

However, with the official announcement post on X about the optional update on October 13, 2025, the community is eagerly waiting for a bug-free game. Read on to learn more about the announcement.

Clash of Clans optional update (October 13, 2025): Everything you should know

With the Clash of Clans optional update in mid-October, the developer promised to fix the minor bugs affecting the gaming experience. As per the official X post, the update is out now, and you can download it from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: How to claim free Rock Medals in Clash of Clans

The developer promised to fix:

  • The CWL Bonus screen: The screen UI was misaligned, causing buttons on the screen to get stuck, and the names for giving bonuses were not fully visible.
  • Login issues: The game was crashing after the loading screen. The problem became prevalent after the developer fixed the Revenge-Ore glitch.
  • Equipment loss after Friendly Challenges: Many users complained about their Hero Equipment levels dropping after participating in friendly challenges.
Ad
Ad

The developer also promised to fix some other minor issues. Furthermore, they will be bringing a Ranked Tutorial for players who have never upgraded their Clan Castle.

Supercell launched a new COC Ranked System in the October 2025 update. This system will make gameplay more competitive. Multiplayer Battles has been split into two sub-sections. Now, casual users can play Multiplayer Battles for loot, while competitive players can indulge in dedicated Ranked Battles to push ranks.

The new Ranked Tutorial will push more players to participate in Ranked Battles, increasing Clash of Clans' competitive gameplay.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications