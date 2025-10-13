Clash of Clans announces optional update for bug fixes

Developer Supercell has announced an optional Clash of Clans update bringing some important bug fixes. The COC October 2025 update was harsh on the game's tester team, as players had been reporting bugs since launch. It started with the Revenge - Ore glitch, gifting Starry Ores to players, after which, login issues, unprecedented Equipment loss, and other bugs followed.However, with the official announcement post on X about the optional update on October 13, 2025, the community is eagerly waiting for a bug-free game. Read on to learn more about the announcement.Clash of Clans optional update (October 13, 2025): Everything you should knowWith the Clash of Clans optional update in mid-October, the developer promised to fix the minor bugs affecting the gaming experience. As per the official X post, the update is out now, and you can download it from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.Also read: How to claim free Rock Medals in Clash of ClansThe developer promised to fix:The CWL Bonus screen: The screen UI was misaligned, causing buttons on the screen to get stuck, and the names for giving bonuses were not fully visible.Login issues: The game was crashing after the loading screen. The problem became prevalent after the developer fixed the Revenge-Ore glitch.Equipment loss after Friendly Challenges: Many users complained about their Hero Equipment levels dropping after participating in friendly challenges.The developer also promised to fix some other minor issues. Furthermore, they will be bringing a Ranked Tutorial for players who have never upgraded their Clan Castle.Supercell launched a new COC Ranked System in the October 2025 update. This system will make gameplay more competitive. Multiplayer Battles has been split into two sub-sections. Now, casual users can play Multiplayer Battles for loot, while competitive players can indulge in dedicated Ranked Battles to push ranks.The new Ranked Tutorial will push more players to participate in Ranked Battles, increasing Clash of Clans' competitive gameplay.