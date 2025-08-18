iQOO announces Vedang Chavan as new Chief Gaming Officer

iQOO has officially named Vedang Chavan as Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) 2.0. The announcement was made on 31st July. It was a 3-month-long hunt involving over 80,000 participants from over 400 + cities and towns.The CGO 2.0 initiative is a significant effort by iQOO to celebrate and empower the Indian esports ecosystem by connecting with gamers and collaborating with top creators. This year’s search evaluated participants on gameplay skills, gaming knowledge, personality, and communication.The newly appointed iQOO CGO Vedang Chavan has carved an inspiring path in esports. The Navi Mumbai resident is a former chess prodigy who discovered gaming at age 10 and went on to represent India at major PUBG PC tournaments. The 25-year-old later became a gaming coach, who handpicked grassroots talents, building teams from scratch and guiding them to success. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChavan shared how every round in this iQOO CGO 2.0 campaign was very competitive. He expressed his gratitude for getting this wonderful opportunity and thanked the jury, who supported him throughout the three-month-long hunt. As the Chief Gaming Officer, Vedang will be working closely with iQOO’s leadership to enhance the smartphone gaming experience and also engage with the esports community. Moreover, he would be receiving a remuneration of INR 10 lakhs.iQOO CEO reveals the expectations from CGOiQOO CEO Nipun Marya praised Vedang’s journey from grassroots gaming to leadership. Since the smartphone brand’s target audience is the youngsters, he claimed the new CGO embodies their brand’s values for passion and perseverance.“iQOO’s biggest fans are also youngsters of today. So, when we were looking for a Chief Gaming Officer (CGO), we always wanted somebody who would represent our community. So, the goal is to keep continuing and improving. And, the CGO plays a very important role in building our understanding, shaping with us, and in our small way, we continue building the esports ecosystem in India.”Aside from the iQOO CEO, the Chief Gaming Officer 2.0’s jury featured notable figures in the Indian entertainment and gaming community, like Rannvijay Singha, Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare), and 8bit Thug (Animesh Agarwal), along with iQOO CEO Nipun Marya.To further cement their foothold in the Indian gaming ecosystem, iQOO got Harshvardhan on board as their official caster. He is a dynamic storyteller and presenter who embarked on the casting journey only two years ago. On his way, he managed to win the Nodwin Gaming Talent Hunt thrice, including during BGIS. As an expert in production, match analysis, editing, and design, he will be a versatile asset for iQOO. Moreover, Harshvardhan himself believes that casting would be his identity.Read more esports-related articles below:Beelzeboy wins Pokemon GO World Championships 2025: HighlightsBGMI Masters Series 2025: 24 teams and calendar announcedPokemon UNITE World Championship 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights