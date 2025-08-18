  • home icon
  Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 18, 2025 03:06 GMT
PERU wins Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 (Image via Twitter/@UniteEsports)
PERU wins Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 (Image via Twitter/@UniteEsports)

The Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 ended on August 17. PERU, after phenomenal performances, were crowned champions and awarded a cash prize of $100,000. They beat ZETA DIVISION from Japan in the Grand Finals, winning their first international title in the scene.

The Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 featured 27 teams from around the globe, who fought for a total prize pool of $500,000. It was played from August 15 to 17 at the Anaheim Convention Centre, USA.

Prize pool distribution for Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The top 16 teams received a share of the total prize pool:

  1. PERU - $100,000
  2. ZETA DIVISION - $70,000
  3. Luminosity Gaming - $50,000
  4. Santos Laguna - $50,000
  5. Team Ex - $37,500
  6. CakeKaLok - $37,500
  7. Aegis Flames - $37,500
  8. Nouns Esports - $37,500
  9. Talon Esports - $10,000
  10. Paper Rex - $10,000
  11. REJECT - $10,000
  12. QT DIG - $10,000
  13. Hi5 - $10,000
  14. INSOMNIA - $10,000
  15. STMN Esports - $10,000
  16. Orange Juicers - $10,000

27 teams were divided into eight groups for the Group Stage. The top two teams from each group went to the Playoffs, while the rest were eliminated from Pokemon UNITE. India’s S8UL had a disappointing run in the Group Stage.

PERU had an average run in the Group Stage, but performed well in the Playoffs. They outplayed STNN Esports in their first game of the Playoffs, then beat Aegis Flames, and then beat Luminousity Gaming - an experienced team - in their third encounter to qualify for the Grand Finals of the UNITE World Championship 2025.

ZETA DIVISION made an impressive start to the Playoffs and defeated Hi5 in their first match. They then beat Team EX and Santos Laguna to qualify for the Grand Finals.

PERU lost the opening round of the Grand Finals but bounced back and won three consecutive rounds. They clinched the battle by a score of 3-1 to become the world champions.

Playoffs results of UNITE World Championship 2025 (Image via Liquipedia)
Playoffs results of UNITE World Championship 2025 (Image via Liquipedia)

ZETA DIVISION earned $70,000 in prize money as the runner-ups. Luminosity Gaming defeated Santos Laguna for third-place and received a cash prize of $50,000.

Popular clubs Nouns Esports, Paper Rex, and Reject had a mediocre run in the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025. STMN Esports, Splash, and Komai Esports also struggled in the tournament. S8UL from India finished 17th in the championship after their poor performances.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
