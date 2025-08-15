Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025: Livestream, teams, dates, prize pool distribution, and how to watch

A total of 27 teams from around the world are set to compete at the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025. Initially, 32 squads were selected for the tournament, but five withdrew from the competition. These teams will clash at the Anaheim Convention Center, USA. The event will be conducted from August 15 to 17, featuring a total prize pool of $500,000.

The teams have been divided into eight groups for the Group Stage. The top two squads from each group will secure their spots in the Playoffs, while the remaining contenders will be eliminated from the Pokemon UNITE event. A total of 16 teams will fight in the Playoffs.

Participating teams in Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025

UNITE World Championship 2025 groups (Image via X/Pokemon UNITE)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Splash Orange Juicers STMN Esports Gen 5 PERU Team EX Revelation CakekaLok Talon Esports Komai Esports Noun Esports Paper Rex Version 1 S8UL Esports Santos Esports QT DIG U Need Coaching Luminosity Gaming Reject Onyx Hi5 INSOMNIA CACM Esports Force Team Aegis Flames ONIC Rise Zeta Division

Prize pool distribution

The top 16 teams will receive a share of the total prize pool, with the winner bagging $100,000. Here's the prize distribution:

First Place - $100,000

Second Place - $70,000

Third Place - $50,000

Fourth Place - $50,000

Fifth Place - $37,500

Sixth Place - $37,500

Seventh Place - $37,500

Eighth Place - $37,500

Ninth Place - $10,000

10th Place - $10,000

11th Place - $10,000

12th Place - $10,000

13th Place - $10,000

14th Place - $10,000

15th Place - $10,000

16th Place - $10,000

How to watch

The World Championship 2025 will be live-streamed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of Pokémon UNITE from 9 pm IST onwards in multiple languages. The Group Stage will take place on Day 1, while the Playoffs will occur on Days 2 and 3.

S8UL Esports will represent India at the World Championship 2025. The team won the India Qualifiers in April this year and qualified for the Championship. Several experienced teams like Luminosity Gaming, Zeta Division, Nouns Esports, and ONIC Rise will contest in the event.

Fennel from Japan was crowned champion at the last Pokemon UNITE World Championship. That said, the team struggled in its regional qualifiers earlier this year and failed to reach the World Championship.

