Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025: Livestream, teams, dates, prize pool distribution, and how to watch

A total of 27 teams from around the world are set to compete at the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025. Initially, 32 squads were selected for the tournament, but five withdrew from the competition. These teams will clash at the Anaheim Convention Center, USA. The event will be conducted from August 15 to 17, featuring a total prize pool of $500,000.
The teams have been divided into eight groups for the Group Stage. The top two squads from each group will secure their spots in the Playoffs, while the remaining contenders will be eliminated from the Pokemon UNITE event. A total of 16 teams will fight in the Playoffs.
Participating teams in Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
- Splash
- Orange Juicers
- STMN Esports
- Gen 5
- PERU
- Team EX
- Revelation
- CakekaLok
- Talon Esports
- Komai Esports
- Noun Esports
- Paper Rex
- Version 1
- S8UL Esports
- Santos Esports
- QT DIG
- U Need Coaching
- Luminosity Gaming
- Reject
- Onyx
- Hi5
- INSOMNIA
- CACM Esports
- Force Team
- Aegis Flames
- ONIC Rise
- Zeta Division
Prize pool distribution
The top 16 teams will receive a share of the total prize pool, with the winner bagging $100,000. Here's the prize distribution:
- First Place - $100,000
- Second Place - $70,000
- Third Place - $50,000
- Fourth Place - $50,000
- Fifth Place - $37,500
- Sixth Place - $37,500
- Seventh Place - $37,500
- Eighth Place - $37,500
- Ninth Place - $10,000
- 10th Place - $10,000
- 11th Place - $10,000
- 12th Place - $10,000
- 13th Place - $10,000
- 14th Place - $10,000
- 15th Place - $10,000
- 16th Place - $10,000
How to watch
The World Championship 2025 will be live-streamed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of Pokémon UNITE from 9 pm IST onwards in multiple languages. The Group Stage will take place on Day 1, while the Playoffs will occur on Days 2 and 3.
S8UL Esports will represent India at the World Championship 2025. The team won the India Qualifiers in April this year and qualified for the Championship. Several experienced teams like Luminosity Gaming, Zeta Division, Nouns Esports, and ONIC Rise will contest in the event.
Fennel from Japan was crowned champion at the last Pokemon UNITE World Championship. That said, the team struggled in its regional qualifiers earlier this year and failed to reach the World Championship.
