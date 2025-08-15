  • home icon
Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025: Livestream, teams, dates, prize pool distribution, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 15, 2025 01:43 GMT
India&rsquo;s S8UL to fight in Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 (Image via Twitter/S8UL)
India's S8UL to compete at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 (Image via X/S8UL)

A total of 27 teams from around the world are set to compete at the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025. Initially, 32 squads were selected for the tournament, but five withdrew from the competition. These teams will clash at the Anaheim Convention Center, USA. The event will be conducted from August 15 to 17, featuring a total prize pool of $500,000.

The teams have been divided into eight groups for the Group Stage. The top two squads from each group will secure their spots in the Playoffs, while the remaining contenders will be eliminated from the Pokemon UNITE event. A total of 16 teams will fight in the Playoffs.

Participating teams in Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025

UNITE World Championship 2025 groups (Image via X/Pokemon UNITE)
UNITE World Championship 2025 groups (Image via X/Pokemon UNITE)

  1. Splash
  2. Orange Juicers
  3. STMN Esports
  4. Gen 5
  5. PERU
  6. Team EX
  7. Revelation
  8. CakekaLok
  9. Talon Esports
  10. Komai Esports
  11. Noun Esports
  12. Paper Rex
  13. Version 1
  14. S8UL Esports
  15. Santos Esports
  16. QT DIG
  17. U Need Coaching
  18. Luminosity Gaming
  19. Reject
  20. Onyx
  21. Hi5
  22. INSOMNIA
  23. CACM Esports
  24. Force Team
  25. Aegis Flames
  26. ONIC Rise
  27. Zeta Division
Prize pool distribution

The top 16 teams will receive a share of the total prize pool, with the winner bagging $100,000. Here's the prize distribution:

  • First Place - $100,000
  • Second Place - $70,000
  • Third Place - $50,000
  • Fourth Place - $50,000
  • Fifth Place - $37,500
  • Sixth Place - $37,500
  • Seventh Place - $37,500
  • Eighth Place - $37,500
  • Ninth Place - $10,000
  • 10th Place - $10,000
  • 11th Place - $10,000
  • 12th Place - $10,000
  • 13th Place - $10,000
  • 14th Place - $10,000
  • 15th Place - $10,000
  • 16th Place - $10,000
How to watch

The World Championship 2025 will be live-streamed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of Pokémon UNITE from 9 pm IST onwards in multiple languages. The Group Stage will take place on Day 1, while the Playoffs will occur on Days 2 and 3.

S8UL Esports will represent India at the World Championship 2025. The team won the India Qualifiers in April this year and qualified for the Championship. Several experienced teams like Luminosity Gaming, Zeta Division, Nouns Esports, and ONIC Rise will contest in the event.

Fennel from Japan was crowned champion at the last Pokemon UNITE World Championship. That said, the team struggled in its regional qualifiers earlier this year and failed to reach the World Championship.

