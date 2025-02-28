Konami brings Holi festivities to eFootball 25 with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Jonathan Gaming

On February 27, 2025, Konami announced the introduction of Holi festivities to eFootball 25 in collaboration with Indian football team captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and gaming professional Jonathan Gaming. With the celebration of the festival of colors, Konami aims to popularize eFootball in India, which has already become a hub for multiple esports titles.

Ad

The Holi celebrations will carry on the theme of festivals in the title, as they will run alongside Ramadan and Carnival 25 events.

eFootball 25 to introduce Holi-themed 'Goal ke Rang' campaign in March 2025

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu headlines the "Goal ke Rang" campaign in eFootball 25 (Image via Konami)

Konami's announcement focused on the introduction of the “Goal Ke Rang” eFootball tournament, where gamers will compete for the title of India’s eFootball 25 champion and a €1000 prize pool. The campaign will be live on March 1, 2025, and will be live until March 26 for players across the country.

Ad

Trending

The campaign bridges mainstream football and esports. While Jonathan Gaming will spearhead community engagement, Sandhu will make a great announcement during the campaign.

Also Read: eFootball 2025 Epic Brazil Campaign: Featured players, new skills, and more

Besides Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Jonathan Gaming, the campaign will feature renowned gaming creators like Gamerfleet, RK Reddy, Snax, Sharkshe, and Eagle Gaming. Interested gamers can participate in the tournament by registering through the eFootball 25's official Discord server.

Ad

Celebrating the upcoming event, Konami’s eFootball General Producer Makoto Igarashi added,

“This campaign is all about bringing people who love football and gaming together – whether through competition, collaboration, or simply the shared love of the beautiful game. India’s eFootball community is booming and Konami hopes that partnering with Gurpreet, Jonathan, and some of India’s biggest gaming voices makes this Holi celebration one to remember.”

Ad

Also read: Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack is now available in eFootball 2025

Meanwhile, Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu enthusiastically expressed:

“Football and gaming both demand skill, strategy, and passion – values that unite players on and off the pitch. Being part of this campaign is a chance to celebrate Holi with fans in a whole new way and bring that competitive spirit to eFootball.”

Ad

With such an initiative taken to popularize eFootball 25 in India, Konami will likely hope many new gamers and football enthusiasts will log in and take part in the "Goal ke Rang" tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback