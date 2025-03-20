Maintenance in mo.co to bring an optional update (March 2025): All fixes promised

Supercell announced the first maintenance in mo.co within the first couple of days of the title's launch. In the first two days, the game was in its open testing phase, where only players who were invited could play. These early players have reported some issues, which the developer addressed in an official post from the title's X handle on March 20, 2025.

As per the official X post, the developer is trying to solve all these issues with an optional update. This article discusses everything you need to know about the it.

Supercell to bring an optional update after the first maintenance in mo.co

Per the official post, Supercell is preparing an optional update that will arrive between today and tomorrow (i.e., between March 20 and March 21, 2025). However, when we went to check, the optional update was already live. Once you open the game, a notification regarding it will pop-up. Select Yes, and you can update the game within minutes.

The official post says that this will address the issues regarding the crashes that some players have been experiencing in the first two days of gameplay.

Apart from that, Supercell also announced that the first maintenance in mo.co is currently underway (at the time of writing). According to that post, the developer will be fix the issues where:

Some players were hopping off their rides while using certain emojis.

Some offers were getting stuck in the "pending" state.

First PvP set which unlocks at Level 15, gear was capped at Level 14, now it was changed to 15.

Harvesters were stuck and not moving in some apps.

The developer announced that they will be back as soon as possible after the maintenance in mo.co. Supercell's latest monster hunting game is founded by Chief Combat Officer Jax, Manny the tech guy and Luna, the head hunter. There, the monster hunting start-up is recruiting players to help the founders in killing creatures in a parallel world.

