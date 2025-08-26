Supercell announced testing of new Battle Rewards in Clash Royale

Supercell plans to bring new Battle Rewards in Clash Royale, but wants the community's feedback first. The developer announced via an X post on Clash Royale's handle that it will begin experimenting with different versions of Battle Rewards to understand which one the community feels are worth competing for.

Ad

The announcement was made on August 26, 2025.

Developer plans to test different Battle Rewards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale We’re testing new Battle Rewards! Starting today, we’ll be experimenting with different versions of Battle Rewards. That means some players will see slightly different setups than others. Why? Because we want to learn which rewards feel the most fun and exciting to earn and use that feedback to shape the future of Battle Rewards. Players will be split evenly into 5 groups, each with a different version. Some versions are exactly the same as what you have today, others have extended gold, more daily rewards, or even chests instead of Lucky Drops. This is only a test. We’ll be monitoring results and feedback closely. Let us know what you think!

Ad

Trending

Also read: Best Evo Archer decks in Clash Royale

The post mentions players will be split evenly into five groups, each with its own set of rewards. Some of these versions are the same as what you have in the game today, while others have more Gold, more daily rewards, Event Chests, or Lucky Drops.

Here are the rewards in these five groups:

Group one: Four Lucky Drops and four Gold

Four Lucky Drops and four Gold Group two: Three Lucky Drops, three Chests, and six Gold

Three Lucky Drops, three Chests, and six Gold Group three: Four Lucky Drops and 10 Gold

Four Lucky Drops and 10 Gold Group four: Four Lucky Drops and four Gold

Four Lucky Drops and four Gold Group five: Four Chests (of different rarity) and four Gold

Ad

Also read: How to get three free Executioner Evo Shards in Clash Royale

The developer also mentioned it wants to learn which rewards feel the most fun and exciting to earn from this testing period of new Battle Rewards in Clash Royale and use that feedback to shape the future of the Battle Rewards. So, players are encouraged to share their feedback during this testing period.

The September 2025 balance changes of Clash Royale also got leaked. Certain buffs, nerfs, rework of a certain card, and more are expected to balance out the current meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More