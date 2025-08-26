Supercell announced testing of new Battle Rewards in Clash Royale

Supercell plans to bring new Battle Rewards in Clash Royale, but wants the community's feedback first. The developer announced via an X post on Clash Royale's handle that it will begin experimenting with different versions of Battle Rewards to understand which one the community feels are worth competing for.
The announcement was made on August 26, 2025.
Developer plans to test different Battle Rewards in Clash Royale
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Best Evo Archer decks in Clash Royale
The post mentions players will be split evenly into five groups, each with its own set of rewards. Some of these versions are the same as what you have in the game today, while others have more Gold, more daily rewards, Event Chests, or Lucky Drops.
Here are the rewards in these five groups:
- Group one: Four Lucky Drops and four Gold
- Group two: Three Lucky Drops, three Chests, and six Gold
- Group three: Four Lucky Drops and 10 Gold
- Group four: Four Lucky Drops and four Gold
- Group five: Four Chests (of different rarity) and four Gold
Also read: How to get three free Executioner Evo Shards in Clash Royale
The developer also mentioned it wants to learn which rewards feel the most fun and exciting to earn from this testing period of new Battle Rewards in Clash Royale and use that feedback to shape the future of the Battle Rewards. So, players are encouraged to share their feedback during this testing period.
The September 2025 balance changes of Clash Royale also got leaked. Certain buffs, nerfs, rework of a certain card, and more are expected to balance out the current meta.