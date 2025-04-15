Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (April 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle has presented 16 words, which must be categorized into four groups, each connected by a theme. The publisher of the puzzle does not reveal the categories' names and only gives you four chances to figure out the answers.

This article offers four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories or the words that might fit them. We have also included the answers for today's Connections puzzle in the final segment so you can cross-check your guesses before submission.

Hints for today's NYT Connections (April 15, 2025)

Here are the NYT Connections puzzle hints for April 15, 2025:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words mean to prevent or stop something. Green category You usually play these games on a table. Blue category These words relate to the types of stories told in a theatrical production. Purple category These are parts of the names of popular characters from a children's storybook about never growing up.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (April 15, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category means to Desist. The words are Abstain, Cease, Refrain, and Avoid. Green category These are popular Card Games. The words are Bridge, Speed, Heart, and Spoons. Blue category These are Elements of Greek Drama. The words are Chorus, Hubris, Hero, and Tragedy. Purple category These are Second Words of "Peter Pan" characters. The words are Bell, Darling, Hook, and Pan.

