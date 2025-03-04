  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 04, 2025 01:26 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times has returned with 16 words, and you must categorize them into four themes. However, you only have four chances to do so. The challenging element of the puzzle keeps attracting puzzle enthusiasts every day.

However, if it gets too challenging, our hints will help you decipher the themes these word categories are connected to. You can also check the final segment to crosscheck your answers before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 4, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 4, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words help you to describe skin.
Green categoryThese words help you describe hair.
Blue categoryThese are characters from English Novels.
Purple categoryThese words sit before another word.
Trending

NYT Connections answers for today (March 3, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Adjectives for Nice Skins. the words are Dewy, Glowing, Fresh, and Smooth.
Green categoryThese words mean Mess of Hair. The words are Map, Tangle, Mop, and Thatch.
Blue categoryThese words mean Dickens Character. The words are Bucket, Scrooge, Twist, and Pip.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Chain. The words are Daisy, Mountain, Food, and Supply.
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
