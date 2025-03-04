Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times has returned with 16 words, and you must categorize them into four themes. However, you only have four chances to do so. The challenging element of the puzzle keeps attracting puzzle enthusiasts every day.

However, if it gets too challenging, our hints will help you decipher the themes these word categories are connected to. You can also check the final segment to crosscheck your answers before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 4, 2025)

The table below features the hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 4, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words help you to describe skin. Green category These words help you describe hair. Blue category These are characters from English Novels. Purple category These words sit before another word.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 3, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Adjectives for Nice Skins. the words are Dewy, Glowing, Fresh, and Smooth. Green category These words mean Mess of Hair. The words are Map, Tangle, Mop, and Thatch. Blue category These words mean Dickens Character. The words are Bucket, Scrooge, Twist, and Pip. Purple category These words sit before ____Chain. The words are Daisy, Mountain, Food, and Supply.

