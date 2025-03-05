Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the developer does not reveal the names of the themes and only gives players four chances to make solving the puzzle more difficult.

This article brings four hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle of March 5, 2025, to help you figure out how the words are related. You can also check the final segment for the actual answers for today's puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 5, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 5, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to the outer limits of something. Green category Our fingernails go through a lot. Blue category Think about things that might make you cry. Green category These words are related to sport.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 5, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean "Periphery." The words are Border, Fringe, Edge, and Skirt. Green category These are "Things people do to Fingernails." The words are Bite, Paint, File, and Clip. Blue category These things are "What might Bring Tears to your Eyes." The words are Melodrama, Onion, Allergy, and Relief. Purple category These words sit before "____Ball Recreational Sport." The words are Dodge, Pickle, Kick, and Soft.

