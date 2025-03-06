  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:32 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle presents 16 words, challenging the community to figure out four sets of words, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you can solve the puzzle and only gives you four chances to do so.

This article offers four hints to help you decipher the names of these categories. You can also cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 6, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 6, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words mean "running out."
Green categoryThese are the tasks of a gardener.
Blue categoryThese are types of footwear.
Purple categoryThese words sit after a word that refers to a grainy substance found in the desert.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 6, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Wane. The words are Dwindle, Peter, Fade, and Taper.
Green categoryThis category is called "Do Some Tasks in the Garden." The words are Prune, Weed, Water, and Plant.
Blue categoryThese are types of Shoes. The words are Flat, Mule, Mary Jane, and Slide.
Purple categoryThese words sit after Sand___. The words are Castle, Piper, Paper, and Stone.
Edited by Niladri Roy
