Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 07, 2025 00:26 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle brings 16 words daily, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher only allows you four chances and does not reveal the names of the themes until you figure out the answers.

As such, this article offers four hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle for March 7, 2025, to help readers decipher the names of the categories. We have also included the answers in the final segment for those who want to cross-check their guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 7, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 7, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are used as symbols to depict a company or organization.
Green categoryThese are tributes to certain popular musicians.
Blue categoryThese can be found on the map of a popular country.
Purple categoryChange one letter, and these words can also mean fruits.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 7, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Emblem. The words are Label, Stamp, Mark, and Seal.
Green categoryThese are Subjects of Acclaimed Musical Biopics. The words are Dylan, Brown, Mercury, and Cash.
Blue categoryThese are names of U.S. Cities. The words are Buffalo, Irving, Helena, and Phoenix.
Purple categoryThese are Fruits with their Second Letters Changed. The words are Ample, Dote, Lumon, and Poach.
Edited by Niladri Roy
