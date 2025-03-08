  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 08, 2025 00:37 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times returned with 16 words for the community, challenging them to categorize them into four different sets of words. Each of these categories is connected by a theme, and you have to figure out the groups using the four chances the publisher provides.

However, you cannot know the names of the categories until you can figure out the answers, making solving the puzzle even more difficult. Therefore, this article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories. You can also crosscheck your guesses with the answers in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 8, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 8, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese things look like the real thing but actually aren't.
Green categoryThese words relate to a washing machine.
Blue categoryThese words are frequently used in a popular movie trilogy.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a three-letter word.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 8, 2025)

Here are the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Faux. The words are Artificial, Mock, Fake, and Imitation.
Green categoryThese are Washing Machine Cycles/Settings. The words are Bulky, Spin, Delicate, and Cotton.
Blue categoryThese are Words said frequently in the "Bill and Ted" Movies. The words are Bogus, Excellent, Dude, and Totally.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ___Box. The words are Soap, Juke, Shadow, and Chatter.
