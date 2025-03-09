Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words challenging the community to categorize them into sets of four words, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher only gives four chances to the players and does not reveal the names of the categories unless they either solve the puzzle or run out of chances.
This article provides four hints to help you determine what today's categories are. It also provides answers for players who want to cross-check their guesses before submitting them.
Today's NYT Connections hints (March 9, 2025)
The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 9, 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
NYT Connections answers for today (March 9, 2025)
The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.