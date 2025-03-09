Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words challenging the community to categorize them into sets of four words, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher only gives four chances to the players and does not reveal the names of the categories unless they either solve the puzzle or run out of chances.

This article provides four hints to help you determine what today's categories are. It also provides answers for players who want to cross-check their guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 9, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 9, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category We send commands to our computers with these. Green category These things help us build structures. Blue category These words refer to something one does to help another person. Purple category These are popular songs from the eighties.

NYT Connections answers for today (March 9, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Computer Input Devices. The words are Microphone, Scanner, Mouse, and Tablet. Green category These are Building Materials. The words are Brick, Metal, Concrete, and Stone. Blue category These words refer to a Helpful Deed. The words are Favor, Kindness, Solid, and Service. Purple category These are #1 Songs from 1982. The words are Micky, Centerfold, Abracadabra, and Physical.

