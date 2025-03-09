  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (March 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 09, 2025 00:46 IST
All NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times brings 16 words challenging the community to categorize them into sets of four words, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher only gives four chances to the players and does not reveal the names of the categories unless they either solve the puzzle or run out of chances.

This article provides four hints to help you determine what today's categories are. It also provides answers for players who want to cross-check their guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (March 9, 2025)

The table below features hints for the NYT Connections puzzle on March 9, 2025:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryWe send commands to our computers with these.
Green categoryThese things help us build structures.
Blue categoryThese words refer to something one does to help another person.
Purple categoryThese are popular songs from the eighties.
NYT Connections answers for today (March 9, 2025)

The answers for the New York Connections puzzle for today are:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Computer Input Devices. The words are Microphone, Scanner, Mouse, and Tablet.
Green categoryThese are Building Materials. The words are Brick, Metal, Concrete, and Stone.
Blue categoryThese words refer to a Helpful Deed. The words are Favor, Kindness, Solid, and Service.
Purple categoryThese are #1 Songs from 1982. The words are Micky, Centerfold, Abracadabra, and Physical.
Edited by Arundhoti Palit
