Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1382 (April 1, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1382 for April 1, 2025?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, April 1, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Monday, March 31, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A precious or semi-precious stone; gem, gemstone."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's Wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “J”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

This is the last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, is: JEWEL

How many turns did it take for you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 4.6 guesses on average to get today's Wordle answer, while 7.3% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 40.1. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 82.4. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "JEWEL":

The word "jewel" originates from the Latin word "jocalis," meaning "plaything" or "toy," which evolved through Old French into the current English form.

Jewels are often precious or semi-precious stones that have been cut and polished for use in jewelry, symbolizing wealth and status.

In various cultures, certain jewels are believed to have specific meanings, such as diamonds representing love and commitment, while emeralds symbolize rebirth and fertility.

The study and trade of gems is known as gemology, and it encompasses the identification, grading, and appraisal of gemstones.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for March 31, 2025, was BOOTY.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 4.2, and 16.2% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

