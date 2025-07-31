Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, August 01, 2025

Wordle Answers #1504 (August 01, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for August 01, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1504 (August 01, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Friday, August 01, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Thursday, July 31, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A stringed musical instrument (chordophone), usually with a round body, a membrane-like soundboard and a fretted neck, played by plucking or strumming the strings."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “B”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Friday, August 01, 2025, is: BANJO

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry—there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.3. Around 11.9% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 46.4. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.4. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "BANJO":

The banjo is a stringed instrument typically associated with American folk and bluegrass music.

Its origins can be traced back to West Africa, where similar instruments were played long before the banjo became popular in the United States.

The instrument usually has a circular body and a long neck, and it is played by plucking the strings with fingers or a pick.

The banjo gained significant popularity in the 19th century, and it is often noted for its distinctive bright, twangy sound.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1503? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for 31 July 2025 was FRILL.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 4.3. Around 14.4% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1503, 31 July 2025: FRILL

Wordle #1502, 30 July 2025: ASSAY

Wordle #1501, 29 July 2025: OMEGA

Wordle #1500, 28 July 2025: SAVVY

Wordle #1499, 27 July 2025: WHOLE

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

