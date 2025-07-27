Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, July 28, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1500 (July 28, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Ad

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Ad

Trending

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1500 for (July 28, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Monday, July 28, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Sunday, July 27, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Ad

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "Shrewdness."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ad

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Monday, July 28, 2025, is: SAVVY

How many turns did it take fo you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 4.7 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 10.0% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 43.8. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

Ad

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 76.2. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "SAVVY":

The word "savvy" is derived from the French word "savoir," which means "to know," reflecting an understanding or practical knowledge.

"Savvy" is often used in American English to describe someone who is insightful or has a good understanding of a particular subject or situation.

The term gained popularity in the 20th century and is frequently used in phrases like "tech-savvy" to denote proficiency in technology.



Ad

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for 27 July 2025 was WHOLE.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 3.6, and 37.6% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Ad

Wordle #1499, 27 July 2025: WHOLE

Wordle #1498, 26 July 2025: HAUNT

Wordle #1497, 25 July 2025: GOFER

Wordle #1496, 24 July 2025: QUAKE

Wordle #1495, 23 July 2025: WATER

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver , Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.