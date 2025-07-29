Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wordle Answers (July 30, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve it on your own.

If you need a way to boast your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have 6 attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day.

However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack July 30, 2025 Wordle #1502?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Wednesday, July 30, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Tuesday, July 29, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are two letters that are repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "Trial, attempt."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “A”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, is: ASSAY

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal—tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's wordle answer is 4.1. Approximately 17.6% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 53.3. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 79.3. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "ASSAY":

The word "assay" originates from the Old French "essayer," meaning "to try" or "to attempt," reflecting the process of testing or evaluating something.

In chemistry and metallurgy, an assay is a procedure to analyze the composition of a material, often to determine the presence of valuable metals.

Assaying is critical in mining industries, where it helps to determine the value of ore and guides decisions on extraction and processing.

The term "assay" can also refer to a test or evaluation in various fields, including pharmaceuticals and quality control in manufacturing.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for 29 July 2025 was OMEGA.

Wordlebot told me that around 22.5% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 4.0.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1501, 29 July 2025: OMEGA

Wordle #1500, 28 July 2025: SAVVY

Wordle #1499, 27 July 2025: WHOLE

Wordle #1498, 26 July 2025: HAUNT

Wordle #1497, 25 July 2025: GOFER

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

