Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Sunday, February 23, 2025

Wordle Answers #1345 (February 23, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for February 23, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1345 (February 23, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Sunday, February 23, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Saturday, February 22, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "An aquatic or marine carnivorous mammal in the subfamily Lutrinae of the family Mustelidae, which also includes weasels, polecats, badgers, and others."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “O”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, February 23, 2025, is: OTTER

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry—there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.0. Around 21.8% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 54.1. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 84.6. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "OTTER":

Otters are playful aquatic mammals known for their agility in the water and their social behavior.

There are 13 species of otters found around the world, inhabiting both freshwater and marine environments.

Otters have dense fur, which helps them stay warm in cold water, and they may spend significant time grooming to maintain its waterproof qualities.

They are known for their tool use, such as using rocks to crack open shellfish, showcasing their intelligence and adaptability.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1344? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for 22 February 2025 was CREAM.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.2. Around 51.1% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1344, 22 February 2025: CREAM

Wordle #1343, 21 February 2025: CLOVE

Wordle #1342, 20 February 2025: ROACH

Wordle #1341, 19 February 2025: MADLY

Wordle #1340, 18 February 2025: INDIE

