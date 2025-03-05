Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, March 05, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1355 (March 05, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1355 for (March 05, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Wednesday, March 05, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Tuesday, March 4, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A tightly-packed and disorderly crowd of people."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 05, 2025, is: SCRUM

How many turns did it take fo you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 3.9 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 27.1% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 53.9. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 85.9. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "SCRUM":

Scrum is a term used in rugby to describe a method of restarting play after a minor infringement, where the players from each team pack closely together to try to gain possession of the ball.

In the context of software development, Scrum is an agile framework that helps teams work together to deliver products iteratively and incrementally.

The word "scrum" is derived from the rugby term and was first introduced to software development in the early 1990s by Jeff Sutherland and Ken Schwaber.

Scrum emphasizes collaboration, accountability, and the ability to adapt to changing requirements through short, time-boxed development cycles called sprints.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for 4 March 2025 was CHECK.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 3.9, and 24.1% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1354, 4 March 2025: CHECK

Wordle #1353, 3 March 2025: SPEAR

Wordle #1352, 2 March 2025: DEITY

Wordle #1351, 1 March 2025: HOVER

Wordle #1350, 28 February 2025: FUZZY

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver , Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

