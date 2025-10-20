Why is Clash of Clans down today (October 20)? Server issues explained

October 20, 2025, began with a shock for the COC community, as Clash of Clans had been down from the start of the day. As a recent server issue logged the whole community out of their favorite Supercell title, players experienced a mix of shock and panic. Many took it to social media, after which they realized that they were not suffering alone.In this article, we will discuss why Clash of Clans is down on October 20, 2025, and if there is a tentative time for the game to return online.Clash of Clans server down today (October 20, 2025): What happened?According to an official X post from the Supercell developer, there is an issue with the Supercell ID server today (October 20, 2025), and all of the developer's games are down.Clash of Clans was the first to address the issue publicly. The developer team posted about it, promising to update players as soon as the issue was resolved and the game returned online. Also read: How to hide decorations during attacks in COCInitially, it seemed like a minor issue. However, within half an hour, the developer posted again. This time, they confirmed that the whole Supercell ID system was broken and they were going into maintenance to fix the issue.According to information currently available, Supercell games are down due to a massive AWS (Amazon Web Services) outage. While it may show &quot;account not found&quot; when trying to log in with Supercell IDs, the accounts are likely safe. However, it's advised not to try logging in until the issue is fixed.Clash of Clans is still down, and there is no sign of the game coming back online anytime soon. We have also checked other Supercell games for additional information. Earlier, Brawl Stars had a timer running in-game, which stated that it might take an hour or two to bring the games back online. However, the timer has run out, and the game is still under maintenance.Also read: How to get Rock Medals in COCWhile many initially thought this was an in-game issue with Clash of Clans, social media posts from other communities suggest that the servers of PlayStation, Xbox, EA, Fortnite, and numerous other games were also experiencing downtime. With no tentative return time in sight, it's been a bad start to the day for most gamers worldwide.